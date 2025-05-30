ETV Bharat / sports

RCB To Win Maiden IPL Title? Numbers Present Strong Case For Rajat Patidar and Co.

The record of the last seven seasons favour the Royal Challengers Bengaluru to win the IPL title.

IPL 2025 RCB Maiden IPL Title
File Photo: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : May 30, 2025 at 3:04 PM IST

2 Min Read

Hyderabad: Undoubtedly, Indian Premier League (IPL) is the world’s biggest and most popular T20 league. The tournament is way above other competitions like Pakistan Super League (PSL), T20 Blast or Caribbean Premier League. Thus, winning the title becomes a crucial task for the IPL teams.

In the ongoing edition of the IPL, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have already made it to the final beating Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the Qualifier 1. The team dished out a dominant display beating the opponents by eight wickets. With the win, RCB will head into the final of the tournament with boosted confidence. But, apart from that they will also go into the title decider with statistics favouring the franchise.

Winning Qualifier 1 is mantra to win title

Since last seven seasons, teams winning the Qualifier 1 have clinched the silverware and the trend favours RCB to script a title run this time around as well. Chennai Super Kings won the Q1 in 2018, 2021 and 2023. They went on to lift the trophy on all three occasions. Mumbai Indians also followed a similar trend winning the Q1 and Championship in 2019 and 2020.

Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders followed the same pattern in 2022 and 2024.

The trend witnessed in the last seven seasons is giving an edge to RCB and so the stats points out that they might lift the trophy.

Fourth final for RCB

RCB has reached within touching distance of glory once again after finishing as runners-up in three editions of the Indian Premier League (IPL). They made it to the final in 2009, 2011 and 2016. However, the franchise will be aiming to cross the final hurdle this time and lift their maiden title.

Virat Kohli has been the leading run-getter for the franchise racking up 614 runs with an average of 55.82 and a strike rate of 146.54. Josh Hazlewood has been impressive in bowling taking 21 wickets from 11 matches.

Hyderabad: Undoubtedly, Indian Premier League (IPL) is the world’s biggest and most popular T20 league. The tournament is way above other competitions like Pakistan Super League (PSL), T20 Blast or Caribbean Premier League. Thus, winning the title becomes a crucial task for the IPL teams.

In the ongoing edition of the IPL, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have already made it to the final beating Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the Qualifier 1. The team dished out a dominant display beating the opponents by eight wickets. With the win, RCB will head into the final of the tournament with boosted confidence. But, apart from that they will also go into the title decider with statistics favouring the franchise.

Winning Qualifier 1 is mantra to win title

Since last seven seasons, teams winning the Qualifier 1 have clinched the silverware and the trend favours RCB to script a title run this time around as well. Chennai Super Kings won the Q1 in 2018, 2021 and 2023. They went on to lift the trophy on all three occasions. Mumbai Indians also followed a similar trend winning the Q1 and Championship in 2019 and 2020.

Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders followed the same pattern in 2022 and 2024.

The trend witnessed in the last seven seasons is giving an edge to RCB and so the stats points out that they might lift the trophy.

Fourth final for RCB

RCB has reached within touching distance of glory once again after finishing as runners-up in three editions of the Indian Premier League (IPL). They made it to the final in 2009, 2011 and 2016. However, the franchise will be aiming to cross the final hurdle this time and lift their maiden title.

Virat Kohli has been the leading run-getter for the franchise racking up 614 runs with an average of 55.82 and a strike rate of 146.54. Josh Hazlewood has been impressive in bowling taking 21 wickets from 11 matches.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

RCB MAIDEN IPL TITLERAJAT PATIDARIPL PLAYOFFS NUMBERSIPL WINNERS

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

COVID-19 Subvariant NB.1.8.1; Is It Deadly? Everything You Need To Know About This New Virus

Bound By Blood, Bonded By A Kidney: 85-Year-Old Mother Saves Daughter’s Life In Jaipur

Bose Did It First, BYD Made It Real: The Evolution of Suspension Tech And Jumping Cars

Harnessing The Bounties Of Nature: Gulli Oil Extracted By Melghat Tribals Heals Aches And Wounds, Has Medicinal Values

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.