RCB To Win Maiden IPL Title? Numbers Present Strong Case For Rajat Patidar and Co.

Hyderabad: Undoubtedly, Indian Premier League (IPL) is the world’s biggest and most popular T20 league. The tournament is way above other competitions like Pakistan Super League (PSL), T20 Blast or Caribbean Premier League. Thus, winning the title becomes a crucial task for the IPL teams.

In the ongoing edition of the IPL, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have already made it to the final beating Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the Qualifier 1. The team dished out a dominant display beating the opponents by eight wickets. With the win, RCB will head into the final of the tournament with boosted confidence. But, apart from that they will also go into the title decider with statistics favouring the franchise.

Winning Qualifier 1 is mantra to win title

Since last seven seasons, teams winning the Qualifier 1 have clinched the silverware and the trend favours RCB to script a title run this time around as well. Chennai Super Kings won the Q1 in 2018, 2021 and 2023. They went on to lift the trophy on all three occasions. Mumbai Indians also followed a similar trend winning the Q1 and Championship in 2019 and 2020.

Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders followed the same pattern in 2022 and 2024.

The trend witnessed in the last seven seasons is giving an edge to RCB and so the stats points out that they might lift the trophy.

Fourth final for RCB

RCB has reached within touching distance of glory once again after finishing as runners-up in three editions of the Indian Premier League (IPL). They made it to the final in 2009, 2011 and 2016. However, the franchise will be aiming to cross the final hurdle this time and lift their maiden title.

Virat Kohli has been the leading run-getter for the franchise racking up 614 runs with an average of 55.82 and a strike rate of 146.54. Josh Hazlewood has been impressive in bowling taking 21 wickets from 11 matches.