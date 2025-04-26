ETV Bharat / sports

KKR vs PBKS: Kolkata Seek Home Advantage Against Spirited Punjab Kings

Kolkata: Punjab Kings have had a decent campaign so far, but the real starts from here as they have huge history of losing game from any situation in the business end of the game. With Shreyas Iyer as skipper and Ricky Ponting at the helm, the side is looking great, but they have plenty to achieve as they would love to take PBKS one step forward and take them to the playoffs something which they haven't done since 2014 where they played a final against the opponents which they are going to square off against in their upcoming game - Kolkata Knight Riders.

Punjab have a good memories when they have lock horns with KKR in previous two games, having recorded highest-ever successful run chase and defended lowest-ever total in the history of the IPL. The Shreyas Iyer-led side are currently placed fifth with five wins and 10 points in eight games. Three wins in next six matches and they will be through to the playoffs, but you never know what PBKS will do.

For KKR, they seemed to be not overcame from the horrible outing against PBKS in Mullanpur as they were bowled out for just 95. That heartbreak was compounded by another heavy defeat, to Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans at home on Monday, once again exposing how out-of-form their middle and lower-order has been. KKR are the only team without a 50-plus opening stand this season so far. Skipper Ajinkya Rahane has emerged as their leading run scorer this season, but the most expensive of KKR Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh and Andre Russell haven't fired at all. Five wins in their remaining six games is the equation for them to advance to the next stage without depending on others otherwise they will have to bring calculators out.

KKR enjoyed a 71% success at home in IPL 2024, but their record at Eden Gardens is only 25% in 2025. On current form, PBKS hold the edge as their batting is in form, their bowlers have rhythm, something KKR are lacking, big time.

KKR vs PBKS Head-To-Head