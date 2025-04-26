KKR vs PBKS: Kolkata Seek Home Advantage Against Spirited Punjab Kings

Kolkata: Punjab Kings have had a decent campaign so far, but the real starts from here as they have huge history of losing game from any situation in the business end of the game. With Shreyas Iyer as skipper and Ricky Ponting at the helm, the side is looking great, but they have plenty to achieve as they would love to take PBKS one step forward and take them to the playoffs something which they haven't done since 2014 where they played a final against the opponents which they are going to square off against in their upcoming game - Kolkata Knight Riders.
Punjab have a good memories when they have lock horns with KKR in previous two games, having recorded highest-ever successful run chase and defended lowest-ever total in the history of the IPL. The Shreyas Iyer-led side are currently placed fifth with five wins and 10 points in eight games. Three wins in next six matches and they will be through to the playoffs, but you never know what PBKS will do.
New day. New fight. Same spirit ⚔️💜 pic.twitter.com/WOr6ch39jV— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 26, 2025
For KKR, they seemed to be not overcame from the horrible outing against PBKS in Mullanpur as they were bowled out for just 95. That heartbreak was compounded by another heavy defeat, to Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans at home on Monday, once again exposing how out-of-form their middle and lower-order has been. KKR are the only team without a 50-plus opening stand this season so far. Skipper Ajinkya Rahane has emerged as their leading run scorer this season, but the most expensive of KKR Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh and Andre Russell haven't fired at all. Five wins in their remaining six games is the equation for them to advance to the next stage without depending on others otherwise they will have to bring calculators out.
Another historic night at Eden Gardens awaits! 💪🏻🦁 pic.twitter.com/u3nj3Vcv1L— Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) April 26, 2025
KKR enjoyed a 71% success at home in IPL 2024, but their record at Eden Gardens is only 25% in 2025. On current form, PBKS hold the edge as their batting is in form, their bowlers have rhythm, something KKR are lacking, big time.
KKR vs PBKS Head-To-Head
KKR and PBKS have locked horns against each other on 34 occasions. KKR have emerged triumphant on 21 instances while Punjab Kings have found success in 13 matches.
Pitch Report:
Hot temperatures will greet both sides. Dew can play a major role in later part of the match. Given what Yuzvendra Chahal against them in Mullanpur, KKR might want to think twice about playing on a slow surface. However, having PBKS struggled against spin in their previous games and the quality of spin they have in their arsenal, KKR are highly likely to give a spin-friendly wicket.
Playing XIs
KKR Probable Playing XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (C), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Moeen Ali/Rovman Powell, Ramandeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora
KKR Impact Player: Angkrish Raghuvanshi
PBKS Probable Playing XI: Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer, Josh Inglis, Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis/Glenn Maxwell, Shashank Singh, Harpreet Brar, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Xavier Bartlett, Yuzvendra Chahal
PBKS Impact Player: Prabhsimran Singh