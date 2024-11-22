IPL 2025 To Begin From March 14; BCCI Also Reveals Dates For Next Three Seasons

Hyderabad: The Indian Premier League (IPL) has revealed the dates for the upcoming season and the season will begin on March 14 according to a report by ESPNcricinfo. The report also mentions that the 2026 season will be played between March 14 and May 30. All three finals will be played on Sundays.
In an Email sent to the franchise on Thursday, IPL termed this window for the upcoming seasons. The 2025 season will comprise 74 matches similar to the last three seasons. However, the number is ten less than the number of matches mentioned in the tender document of media rights for the 2023-27 cycle. The document listed different numbers of games in each season. It mentioned 74 games each in 2023 and 2024, 84 matches each in 2025 and 2026, and 94 games in 2027.
The report also adds that most of the overseas players have got a nod from their respective boards to play for the next three editions of the IPL. The only exception is Pakistan, whose players have not featured in the IPL since the 2008 edition.
The BCCI has also included England pacer Jofra Archer, Indian-born American pacer Saurabh Netravalkar and uncapped Mumbai-wicketkeeper-batter Hardik Tamore in the mega auction which is to be held from November 24.
A total of 574 players are included in the auction list which includes 48 capped players and 193 capped overseas players. A total of 46 slots are filled after the retentions announced by the franchise. The teams will be aiming to strengthen their teams through the mega auction which is to be held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.