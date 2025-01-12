IPL 2025 To Begin On March 23: BCCI Vice-President Rajiv Shukla

Mumbai: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is set to start on March 23, confirmed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India vice-president Rajeev Shukla.

Speaking to the Media on Sunday, January 12, Shukla confirmed the date for the inaugural game as well as the final. On the other hand, according to the sources, the final will be played on May 25, 2025.

The IPL season kicked off on March 22, when RCB faced off against CSK, and concluded with the final match on May 26, during which KKR lifted the trophy. Initially, Rajeev Shukla mistakenly announced the start date as March 23, but he later corrected it to March 21.

As the IPL is set to begin on March 23, the newly appointed BCCI secretary highlighted the demanding schedule ahead, noting that the back-to-back events will require careful attention and coordination.

A total of 182 players were sold for Rs 639.15 crore during the IPL 2025 mega auction, held over two days in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Most of the 10 teams focused on reinforcing their squads after retaining their core players.

India's wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant became the most expensive player in IPL history after being sold for Rs 27 crore to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), followed by Shreyas Iyer (Rs 26.75 corer to Punjab Kings), and Venkatesh Iyer (Rs 23.75 crore Kolkata Knight Riders). Meanwhile, players like David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Kane Williamson, Matthew Short and Shardul Thakur went unsold.