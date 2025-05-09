IPL 2025 Suspended After Military Escalations Between India And Pakistan

Hyderabad: Indian Premier League has been suspended for an indefinite period amidst the military conflict between India and Pakistan. A cloud of uncertainty was already looming over the future of the tournament and the new update confirms the suspension of the tournament.

"It's not prudent to go on holding the tournament at this situation. Let see how things pan out in the next few days, and then we will plan," a top BCCI official told ETV Bharat.

India launched precision missile strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack which took place on April 22.

A blackout was enforced in the several districts - Pathankot, Amritsar, Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Mohali in Punjab and Union Territory Chandigarh. These measures were taken after air raid alarms and reports of explosion-like sounds in the Jammu.

Also, yesterday's match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals was halted as a precautionary step due to some activity in Jammu. The spectators were requested to leave the stadium and the match was abandoned.

Earlier in the day Pakistan Super League was moved to the UAE after the stadium in Rawalpindi was struck with a missile from India.

The military confrontation between the two nations has caused anxiety amongst the foreign players according to the media sources and they will be flying back home in course of next few days. A total of 62 players are part of the tournament as they were signed by 10 players in the mega auction. Twelve league matches and four knockout games including the title decider in Kolkata remains to be played and with the tournament suspended for an indefinite period, the spectators will have to wait for the remainder of the tournament.

Earlier, India had suspended accounts of several Pakistani celebrities in their country. With the militaries from both the sides showing aggression, the decision to suspend the ongoing season of the IPL has been taken considering the player's welfare.