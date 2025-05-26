PBKS vs MI : Suryakumar Yadav Breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s 15-Year-Old Record

Jaipur: Mumbai Indians star batter Suryakumar Yadav maintained his consistency in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 in the clash against Punjab Kings as well and etched his name in the history books. He played a key role in MI posting 184/7 with a knock of 57 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. But, more importantly he broke Sachin Tendulkar’s 15-year-old record to become the highest run-getter in an IPL season for Mumbai Indians.

In a fixture, where the team needed a win to secure a top-two position in the points table, Suryakumar rose to the occasion with a decent knock. Sachin Tendulkar scored 618 runs in the 2010 edition and was at the top of the list but the 34-year-old passed his tally in the encounter against PBKS. Suryakumar not only broke the record of scoring most runs for MI in an IPL season but also became the batter to hit most sixes for the franchise in a single season.

Earlier, Sanath Jaysuriya owned the record with 31 sixes in the 2008 edition but the right-handed has surpassed that tally in the ongoing edition while representing MI. He also became the first MI player to score 600 runs in an IPL season twice. He had amassed 605 runs in 2023 and has breached the 600-run mark this season as well.

Although Mumbai Indians posted 187/3 on the scoreboard, PBKS made the chase look easy with their batters firing on all cylinders except for Prabhsimran Singh who managed to muster just 13 runs during his stay at the crease. Priyansh Arya and Josh Inglis scored half-centuries to ensure a top-two finish for PBKS while it is most likely that MI will conclude the league stage at the third or the fourth position.