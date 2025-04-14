ETV Bharat / sports

IPL 2025: SRH Players Moved Out Of Team Hotel As Fire Breaks Out

Fire broke out at the hotel where the Sunrisers Hyderabad players were residing, and they were shifted.

File Photo: Sunrisers Hyderabad (AP)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : April 14, 2025 at 4:00 PM IST

Updated : April 14, 2025 at 4:33 PM IST

Hyderabad: A fire broke out at the Park Hyatt hotel in Hyderabad’s Banjara Hills on Monday, April 14, where the Sunrisers Hyderabad team was residing. The players were staying there amid the ongoing IPL 2025 fixtures.

The fire reportedly broke out on the first floor of the hotel and sent a thick smoke billowing across the area, according to media reports. Fire tenders rushed to the spot after the incident to take care of the situation. They immediately doused the fire, which produced dense smoke in the nearby regions.

According to the Hyderabad district fire officer (DFO), the SRH team checked out of the hotel safely as per their schedule, and there have been no other casualties. The players were seen leaving the hotel in their team bus. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Punjab Kings by eight wickets in their last match. Abhishek Sharma smashed 141 runs from 55 deliveries laced with 10 sixes. Travis Head played a knock of 66 runs from 37 balls, including three sixes. Harshal Patel picked four wickets for the team, while Eshan Malinga picked a couple of wickets.

SRH are currently at the penultimate position in the points table with just two wins from six matches. With a power-packed batting unit, they have surpassed the 200-run mark on a couple of occasions. Travis Head has been the leading run-getter for the team in the competition with 214 runs from six matches with an average of 35.67, and a strike rate of 186.09.

