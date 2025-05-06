SRH vs DC : Sunrisers Hyderabad Becomes Third Team To Be Knocked Out Of Playoff Race

Hyderabad: Persistent rain compelled the officials to call off the fixture between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Monday. The match was abandoned and both the teams earned one point each. SRH now have seven points from 11 matches and are out of the race to playoffs as they managed to get only one point in a must-win game. DC are at the fifth position with 13 points from 11 games and are in a strong spot to get into the playoffs.

The clash was called off due to wet outfield. The two captains shook hands and the points were shared between the teams. With the result, SRH became the third team to be knocked out of the race to playoff after Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings.

SRH won the toss and sent DC to bat. The DC’s batting unit faltered completely and they were reduced to 29/5 from 7.1 overs after impressive spells from Pat Cummins (3/19) and Jaydev Unadkat (1/13) with the new ball. However, Tristan Stubbs (41 not out) and No. 8 Ashutosh Sharma (41) stitched a 66-run partnership.

SRH skipper Pat Cummins started the collapse of the opposition innings as he first dismissed Karun Nair on the first ball of the innings and then followed it up with wickets of Abhishek Porel and Faf du Plessis. Vipraj Nigam had a brief stay at the crease scoring 18 runs but a misunderstanding with Tristan Stubbs while running between the wickets resulted in his dismissal.

DC eventually posted 133/7 on the scoreboard and Stubbs tried to accelerate at the back end of the innings as the wicket wasn’t easiest to play shots on.