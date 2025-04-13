ETV Bharat / sports

SRH vs PBKS: Mohammed Shami Bowls Most Expensive Spell By An Indian In IPL

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) pacer scripted an unwanted record as he conceded 75 runs in his spell against Punjab Kings.

IPL 2025 SRH vs PBKS
File Photo: Mohammed Shami (IANS)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : April 13, 2025 at 9:43 AM IST

Hyderabad: India and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) pacer Mohammed Shami clocked the most expensive bowling figures by an Indian bowler in the history of the Indian Premier League. Shami leaked 75 runs from his spell of four overs as Punjab Kings posted a mammoth total of 245/6 in their 20 overs.

The speedster also registered the second-most expensive bowling figures in IPL history, missing Jofra Archer’s mark of 76 by just one run. Shami had a poo start to the fixture by as he he was hit for three boundaries on a trot by Prabhsimran Singh and leaked 14 runs.

Priyansh Arya handled him in a similar manner in the second over and clobbered the right-arm pacer for consecutive sixes and a boundary. Prabhsimran then signed off the over with a brilliant hit and conceded 23 runs in his second over. He returned to the bowling in the 13th over and was hit by a four each by Shreyas Iyer and Nehal Wadhera.

However, the worst over for Shami was yet to come for Shami as he was ripped apart by Marcus Stonis in the last over, who smashed four consecutive sixes to help the team score past 240.

Most expensive bowling returns in IPL history

0/76 - Jofra Archer (RR) vs SRH, Hyderabad, 2025

0/75 - Mohammed Shami (SRH) vs PBKS, Hyderabad, 2025*

0/73 - Mohit Sharma (GT) vs DC, Delhi, 2024

0/70 - Basil Thampi (SRH) vs RCB, Bengaluru, 2018

0/69 - Yash Dayal (GT) vs KKR, Ahmedabad, 2023

Sunrisers Hyderabad emerged triumphant, beating Punjab Kings by eight wickets. Abhishek Sharma smashed a century while Travis Head tonked a fifty.

