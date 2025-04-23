ETV Bharat / sports

SRH vs MI: Mumbai Indians Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad By Seven Wickets

Mumbai Indians' bowling unit showcased a dominating display against Sunrisers Hyderabad and beat them by seven wickets.

Published : April 23, 2025 at 11:07 PM IST

Hyderabad: Mumbai Indians scored an easy win over Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. MI climbed to third place with the triumph, overcoming their string of successive defeats earlier in the tournament. The team now have 10 points from 10 matches.

Chasing a target of 144 was a walk in the park for MI, and Rohit Sharma led the charge, scoring a half-century for the team. Suryakumar Yadav also contributed with an unbeaten 40 runs from 19 deliveries and helped the team secure a seven-wicket win. Ryan Rickelton (11) and Will Jacks (22) chipped in with their contributions as well. MI eventually chased the target with 26 balls to spare, completing the chase in 15.2 overs.

Earlier in the match, MI won the toss and invited the hosts to bat. MI bowlers wreaked havoc with the ball, and SRH were reduced to 35/5 at one stage. However, Heinrich Klaasen pulled them out of the trouble with a knock of 71 runs from 44 deliveries. He added 121 runs for the sixth wicket with Abhinav Manohar, and a partnership from the duo helped the team post 143/8 on the scoreboard. Trent Boult was the pick of the bowlers with four wickets, while Deepak Chahar scalped a couple of wickets. Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya picked up one wicket each.

MI will be up against Lucknow Super Giants in their next match on April 27, while SRH will be up against Chennai Super Kings.

