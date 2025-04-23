SRH vs MI: Ishan Kishan Walks Off Despite Being Not Out

Hyderabad: Ishan Kishan walked back to the pavilion despite the umpire initially not giving him out in the match against the Mumbai Indians on Wednesday. Further, the snicko showed that there was no edge of the bat of the left-handed batter, but still, he chose to walk back to the hut.

It was only after Kishan started walking back to the pavilion that the umpire raised his finger. The incident unfolded in the third over off Deepak Chahar’s bowling when a delivery was straying down the leg and the batter tried to guide it towards fine leg. However, the former MI batter missed the shot and the wicketkeeper collected it behind the wickets.

Just when the umpire was intending to signal a wide, the 26-year-old decided to walk. No one looked interested in appealing. The umpire also looked confused, and he eventually raised the finger. MI skipper Hardik Pandya appreciated the gesture from Kishan with a pat on his helmet. Also, some of the other MI players praised him for his sportsman spirit.

However, after what Kishan saw in replay, he was disappointed with his decision to walk off without edging the ball.

SRH have been in trouble during the contest against MI as they were reduced to 35/5 in 8.3 overs. Abhinav Manohar and Heinrich Klaasen were staging a recovery after that and were aiming to take the team towards a competitive total.

Kishan has amassed 139 runs so far in the tournament with an average of 23.16 and a strike rate of 163.52.