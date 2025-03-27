SRH vs LSG: Nicholas Pooran's Explosive Half-Century Guides LSG To First Win Of IPL 2025

Hyderabad: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) scored their maiden win of the IPL 2025, beating Sunrisers Hyderabad by five wickets at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. Nicholas Pooran was the star of the show for LSG as he blasted a sensational half-century to help the team complete a successful chase with ease.

Chasing the target of 191 against SRH, LSG had a shaky start as they lost opener Aiden Markram (1) early in the innings. However, the duo of Mitchell Marsh and Nicholas Pooran formed a partnership which tilted the match in favour of the Lucknow based franchise. The duo added 116 runs for the second wicket from just 43 deliveries. Pooran played an explosive knock of 70 runs from just 26 balls. Mitchell Marsh was also dismissed by Pat Cummins on 52 runs.

The equation was very much in favour of LSG now, but Ayush Badoni and Rishabh Pant were dismissed within the next four overs. David Miller (8) and Abdul Samad then finished the proceedings and helped LSG secure a five-wicket triumph.

When SRH met LSG at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, another huge total from the former was expected by many as they boast one of the most explosive batting units in the IPL 2025. LSG chose to bowl after winning the toss and that increased the probability of Cummins and Co. posting a big total further.

However, Shardul Thakur put a dent in those expectations by dismissing two batters early in the innings. SRH were on 15/2 after which Travis Head (47) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (32) joined forces to stage the recovery. They added 61 runs for the third wicket before the former was dismissed by Prince Yadav. SRH lost wickets at regular intervals, but the batters kept the scoreboard ticking. Aniket Verma played a blinder of a knock, scoring 36 runs from just 13 deliveries. Skipper Pat Cummins amassed 18 runs from just four balls. Thakur, who went unsold in the auction and was picked as an injury replacement for Mohsin Khan, shone with the ball, taking four wickets.