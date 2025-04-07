SRH vs GT: Ishant Sharma Fined 25 Per Cent Match Fees, Handed One Demerit Point For Breaching Code Of Conduct

Ishant Sharma has had a dismal start to his campaign in the IPL 2025 so far. The right-arm pacer has gone wicketless in the three fixtures so far while conceding 97 runs. In the team’s latest fixture against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. To add to his woes, the 36-year-old has faced a fine of 25 per cent of match fees and has been handed one demerit point by the Board of Control for Cricket in India.

“Ishant Sharma, Bowler, Gujarat Titans has been fined 25 per cent of his match fees and has also accumulated One Demerit Point for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during his team’s match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad on Sunday,” an official statement from the IPL governing council stated.

“Ishant Sharma admitted to the Level 1 offence under Article 2.2 and accepted the Match Referee’s sanction. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding.”

Article 2.2 of the BCCI’s code of conduct involves damaging cricket equipment or clothing ground equipment.

“Article 2.2 includes any action(s) outside the course of normal cricket actions, such as hitting or kicking the wickets and any action(s) which deliberately (i.e. intentionally), recklessly or negligently (in either case even if accidental) results in damage to the advertising boards, boundary fences, dressing room doors, mirrors, windows and other fixtures and fittings. For example, this offence may be committed, without limitation, when a Player swings his/her bat vigorously in frustration and causes damage to an advertising board," reads the rule.

GT completed a hat-trick of wins on Sunday thanks to Mohammed Siraj’s sensational show on Sunday. His spell of 4/17 helped GT beat SRH by seven wickets. His four-wicket haul helped the team restrict SRH to 152/8.

Shubman Gill played an unbeaten knock of 61 while Washington Sundar amassed 49 runs during his stay at the crease.