IPL 2025: SRH Rope In Wiaan Mulder As Replacement Of Brydon Carse For Upcoming Season

Sunrisers Hyderabad have acquired the services of Wiaan Mulder for the upcoming season in place of Brydon Carse.

File Photo: Wiaan Mulder (AP)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : Mar 6, 2025, 4:00 PM IST

Updated : Mar 6, 2025, 4:17 PM IST

Hyderabad: IPL 2025 is set to resume on March 22, and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have made one change in its squad ahead of the upcoming season. They have acquired the services of South African pacer Wiaan Mulder, who was part of the South African team in the Champions Trophy 2025. Carse is ruled out of the tournament due to an injury, and Mulder will join the team at a price of ₹75 Lakh.

Carse, who was signed for a price of ₹1 Crore by SRH, sustained a toe injury during England’s Champions Trophy campaign and was eliminated from the competition after the game against Australia. Notably, his issue with the left toe was flared up during the series against India. His injury was breifly managed and he bowled a spell of seven overs conceding 69 runs against Australia in the Champions Trophy. However, his injury was aggravated, and the pacer is now ruled out of the IPL 2025.

His replacement, Mulder, picked six wickets from three matches in the Champions Trophy 2025. Mulder will make a debut in the IPL with this season. SRH will start their campaign on March 23 with the game against the Rajasthan Royals.

Mulder has appeared in 18 Tests, 11 T20Is and 25 ODIs. He has scalped 60 wickets while amassing 970 international runs.

South Africa lost in the semifinal of the ICC Champions Trophy semifinal against New Zealand on Wednesday. The team lost the match by 50 runs while chasing a challenging target of 363 runs. David Miller scored fastest century in the tournament history but his efforts were not enough to take South African team over the finish line.

TAGGED:

