SRH Record Their First Win At Chepauk; CSK’s Hopes To Qualify For Playoffs Almost Over

Chennai: Chennai Super Kings’ lean patch continued on Friday as well, and they conceded a defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the fixture played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Also, it was the first win for SRH against CSK at Chepauk in IPL history. With the victory, SRH survived in the race to qualify for the playoffs of the IPL 2025, while CSK’s hopes to enter the top four are almost over. The Yellow Army have faced four defeats at the home venue so far, which is their highest number of losses in a single season at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Chasing a target of 155, SRH stuttered at the start. Opener Abhishek Sharma was dismissed on a duck. Travis Head and Ishan Kishan played some explosive strokes, but the latter departed back to the pavilion soon. Heinrich Klassen also walked back to the dugout soon. However, Ishan Kishan and Aniket Verma stitched a 36-run partnership, but the former was dismissed on 44, which halted the partnership.

A partnership between Kamindu Mendis and Nitish Kumar Reddy helped the team secure a victory by five wickets. Noor Ahmad was the pick of the bowlers, and he had a couple of wickets in his tally.

SRH skipper Pat Cummins chose to field after winning the toss. The bowling unit dished out a collective effort and dismissed the CSK batters from the start. Ayush Mhatre (30) played a solid knock while Dewald Brevis (42) was looking good, but a brilliant fielding effort from Kamindu Mendis put an end to his stay at the crease. Harshal Patel was the pick of the bowlers with four wickets while Pat Cummins and Jaydev Unadkat scalped a couple of wickets.

Notably, Dhoni etched his name in the record books in the match as he became the fourth Indian cricketer to play 400 T20 matches after Rohit Sharma (456), Dinesh Karthik (412) and Virat Kohli (407). Thus, he joined an elite list of cricketers.