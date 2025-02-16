IPL 2025 Schedule Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch IPL 2025 Schedule Announcement On TV & Online?

ETV Bharat / sports

The schedule for the IPL 2025 will be announced on Sunday, February 16.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is all set to announce the schedule for the much-awaited Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Sunday, February 16.
Published : Feb 16, 2025, 4:20 PM IST

Hyderabad: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is all set to announce the schedule for the much-awaited Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Sunday, February 16. The 18th edition of the tournament is expected to start on March 22 with the all-important final scheduled for May 25, 2025.

Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) home ground iconic Eden Gardens will host both the opening and final games of the cash-rich league. As per tradition, the tournament kickstarts and finishes at the home of the reigning champions. Under the mentorship of current Indian head coach Gautam Gambhir, Shreyas Iyer-led KKR thrashed Pat Cummins' Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the final to lift their third IPL title.

The 2025 season promises to be an exciting edition after all 10 teams underwent an overhaul in the mega auction. In this year's mega auction, many records were broken when Rishabh Pant became the IPL's highest-earning player in history after joining the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). In the last month, he was eventually named as the franchise's new captain. LSG bought him for a whopping Rs 27 crore in the IPL 2025 auction.

IPL 2025 Schedule Announcement Live Streaming Details

When will the IPL 2025 Schedule be announced?

The 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) schedule will be announced on Sunday (February 16). The announcement will take place at 5:30 PM IST.

Where will the IPL 2025 Schedule announcement be Live Telecasted Online?

The 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) schedule announced be live telecasted on TV on 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2, and Sports 18 1.

Where Will The IPL 2025 Schedule Announcement Be Live Streamed?

The 2025 Indian Premier League schedule announcement will be live-streamed on the JioHotsar App and website.

