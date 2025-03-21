IPL 2025 Schedule: Complete Match Fixtures, Dates, Venues & Time Table | ETV Bharat

ETV Bharat / sports

IPL 2025: Cricket's Greatest Festival Returns

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : Mar 21, 2025, 10:54 PM IST

The wait is finally over! The Indian Premier League is back for its 18th season, promising another exhilarating chapter of cricketing drama. IPL 2025 kicks off this March, bringing together the world's finest T20 talent for two months of non-stop action across India's iconic stadiums.

This season features ten franchises battling for cricket's most coveted T20 trophy. Defending champions are looking to create history with back-to-back titles, while challengers have strengthened their squads with exciting international and domestic acquisitions during the auction.

The tournament returns to its traditional home-away format, allowing fans across the country to witness their favorite teams and players up close. Packed stadiums, electric atmospheres, last-over finishes, and spectacular individual performances – IPL 2025 promises it all.

About IPL 2025

The Indian Premier League 2025 is the 18th season of the premier Twenty20 cricket league in India. Featuring 10 teams competing across various venues in India, the tournament showcases the best cricket talent from around the world.

IPL 2025 Teams

  • Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
  • Delhi Capitals (DC)
  • Gujarat Titans (GT)
  • Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)
  • Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)
  • Mumbai Indians (MI)
  • Punjab Kings (PBKS)
  • Rajasthan Royals (RR)
  • Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)
  • Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

Key Venues

  • Eden Gardens, Kolkata
  • Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
  • M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
  • MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
  • Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
  • Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, Hyderabad

All match data and fixtures are subject to change. This is not the official IPL website.

