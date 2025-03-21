ETV Bharat / sports

IPL 2025 Schedule: Complete Match Fixtures, Dates, Venues & Time Table | ETV Bharat

The wait is finally over! The Indian Premier League is back for its 18th season, promising another exhilarating chapter of cricketing drama. IPL 2025 kicks off this March, bringing together the world's finest T20 talent for two months of non-stop action across India's iconic stadiums.



This season features ten franchises battling for cricket's most coveted T20 trophy. Defending champions are looking to create history with back-to-back titles, while challengers have strengthened their squads with exciting international and domestic acquisitions during the auction.



The tournament returns to its traditional home-away format, allowing fans across the country to witness their favorite teams and players up close. Packed stadiums, electric atmospheres, last-over finishes, and spectacular individual performances – IPL 2025 promises it all.