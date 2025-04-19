RR vs LSG: Lucknow Super Giants Beat Rajasthan Royals By Three Runs In A High-Scoring Affair

Jaipur: Lucknow Super Giants outplayed the Rajasthan Royals in a high-scoring thriller by three runs at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Saturday. A brilliant spell of fast bowling from the likes of Avesh Khan and Prince Yadav at the back end of the innings helped LSG secure a victory in a close contest.

LSG opted to bat after winning the toss but lost the wickets of Mitchell Marsh (4), Nicholas Pooran (11) and Rishabh Pant (3) early in the innings, and they were reduced to 54/3. However, Aiden Markram and Ayush Badoni stitched a 76-run partnership for the fourth wicket. While the former anchored the innings with a knock of 66 runs from 45 deliveries, the uncapped Indian batter amassed 50 runs during his stay at the crease as well.

Abdul Samad provided the final flourish by scoring 30 runs from 10 balls, and LSG posted 180/5 on the scoreboard. Wanindu Hasaranga scalped two wickets while other bowlers also chipped in with their contributions.

Chasing a target of 181, RR got to a flying start as the duo of Yashavi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Suryavanshi (34) amassed 84 runs from 8.4 overs for the first wicket. Jaiswal kept RR in chase during his knock of 74 runs and got support from Riyan Parag, who scored 39 runs, from the other end. RR were in need of 24 runs from the last three overs with eight wickets in hand, but Avesh Khan and Prince Yadav didn’t allow the opposition batters to free their arms, and the hosts eventually ended up losing the fixture by three runs. Avesh Khan was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets while conceding 37 runs from his allotted quota of four overs.

LSG have now occupied fifth position at the points table with eight points from seven matches, while RR are at eighth place with just four points from seven matches.