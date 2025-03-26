RR vs KKR: Yashasvi Jaiswal Surpasses Shubman Gill In Terms of Fastest To 3000 T20 Runs

Guwahati: Indian batter Yashasvi Jaiswal achieved the feat of completing 3000 runs in the Men’s T20 cricket. He surpassed Shubman Gill in the list of Indian batters getting to the landmark in the quickest time. Overall, he became the fourth fastest Indian batter to score 3000 T20 runs. He reached the feat while playing for Rajasthan Royals against Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2025 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati.

Jaiswal completed the feat with a maximum in the sixth over of the RR innings. Vaibhav Arora bowled a full toss to him and the left-handed batter struck it over long-off. With a brilliant time, the ball sailed over the boundary fence and Jasiwal not only added six runs to the team’s tally but also added a crucial achievement to his T20 career.

The 23-year-old has been a mainstay for RR while opening the innings, and he reached the feat with his 21st run in the fixture. Jaiswal got to a solid start, and he provided a 33-run opening stand for the team with Sanju Samson in the powerplay. However, the wickets of Samson and Riyan Parag fell from the other end before the 10-over mark.

After scoring 29 runs laced with two fours and as many sixes, he was dismissed by Moeen Ali. Jaiswal completed the milestone of 3000 T20 runs in 102 innings while Gill had achieved the feat in 103 innings. Tilak Verma (90), Ruturaj Gaikwad (91) and KL Rahul (93) are the top three batters in the list of fastest Indians to 3000 T20 runs.

Jaiswal was bought by RR for a price of Rs. 2.40 crore in the 2020 IPL auction. He played just three games in his maiden season but went on to play 10 games each in the next two editions. His best season was the 2023 edition, where he racked up 625 runs with a strike rate of 163.61.