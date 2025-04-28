ETV Bharat / sports

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Hits Second-Fastest IPL Hundred; Becomes Youngest Batter To Hit T20 Hundred

Vaibhav Suryavanshi shattered multiple records during his blistering hundred for the Rajasthan Royals against the Gujarat Titans on Monday

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Record
File Photo: Vaibhav Suryavanshi (AP)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : April 28, 2025 at 10:35 PM IST

Updated : April 28, 2025 at 10:49 PM IST

Jaipur: Young gun Vaibhav Suryavanshi set the Sawai Mansingh Stadium ablaze on Monday during the clash between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans on Monday and wrote his name in the record books. He scored the fastest hundred in IPL history, reaching the milestone in just 35 deliveries. Universe Boss Chris Gayle holds the record for the fastest hundred in IPL history, scoring a century in just 30 deliveries in 2013 while playing for Royal Challengers Bengaluru against Pune Warriors India.

Also, Suryavanshi became the youngest player to score a T20 hundred, breaking the record of Vijay Zol, who had racked up a hundred while playing for Maharashtra against Mumbai in 2013 at an age of 18 years and 118 days.

Earlier in the match, the left-handed batter became the youngest batter to hit a fifty at the age of 14 years and 32 days, courtesy of his blistering half-century.

The Southpaw broke the previous record held by Hassan Eisakhil, the son of former Afghanistan skipper Mohammad Nabi. Eisakhil had hit a half-century at the age of 15 years and 360 days while representing Boost Defenders in the Shpageeza League 2022 match against Kabul Eagles at the Kabul International Cricket Stadium.

Also, he became the youngest batter to hit a fifty in the IPL, surpassing the previous record of Riyan Parag, who blasted a half-century at an age of 17 years and 175 days against Delhi Capitals (DC) back in 2019.

Vaibhav started playing shots right from the word go and cleared the boundary fence on a constant basis. His stellar knock of 101 runs from 38 deliveries provided a solid base for RR to chase the target of 210 set by GT in the clash.

Also, Vaibhav became the youngest debutant in the tournament when he played the clash against Lucknow Super Giants at the age of 14 years and 23 days.

