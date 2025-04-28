RR vs GT : Rajasthan Royals Survive In Race To Playoffs Courtesy Of Vaibhav Suryavanshi Show

Jaipur: When Rajasthan Royals were up against Gujarat Titans at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, what they needed was a win to survive in the race to the playoffs with an eight-wicket victory. A defeat would have officially knocked them out of the race to the playoffs of the IPL 2025. RR were struggling in the tournament so far, while GT were in second position in the points table, and their position in the standings showed their contrasting performances in the tournament so far.

However, RR produced their best performance so far in the IPL 2025 on Monday, and the 14-year-old was at the centre stage of the clinical performance with his heroic knock. The left-handed batter started attacking right from the word go and spared none of the bowlers, tearing them apart one by one.

RR were chasing a target of 210, and openers built an opening stand of 166 runs. Suryavanshi played a knock of 101 runs from 38 deliveries with his incredible strokeplay. After the youngster was dismissed by a searing yorker from Prasidh Krishna, the win was just a formality for RR. However, the 14-year-old didn’t forget to break a few records and earn a round of applause from the spectators and dugouts of both sides with his performance.

Yashasvi also scored a brilliant unbeaten 70 off 40 deliveries, and the team chased the target at a loss of a couple of wickets.

Earlier in the match, RR won the toss and opted to bowl. GT’s top-order was on fire once again, and the opening duo of Sai Sudharsan (39) and Shubman Gill (84) added 93 runs for the opening wicket. Jos Buttler also chipped in with an unbeaten 50 runs from 26 deliveries and helped the team breach the 200-run mark. Maheesha Theekshana picked a couple of wickets for RR while Jofra Archer and Sandeep Sharma scalped one wicket each.

Records set in RR vs GT fixture

Least overs taken to complete a 200-plus chase in IPL

15.5 - RR vs GT, Jaipur, 2025

16 - RCB vs GT, Ahmedabad, 2024

16.3 - MI vs RCB, Mumbai WS, 2023

17.3 - DC vs GL, Delhi, 2017

18 - MI vs SRH, Mumbai WS, 2023

Successful 200-plus run-chases for RR

224 vs PBKS, Sharjah, 2020

224 vs KKR, Kolkata, 2024

215 vs Deccan Chargers, Hyderabad, 2008

210 vs GT, Jaipur, 2025