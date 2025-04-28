ETV Bharat / sports

RR vs GT : Rajasthan Royals Survive In Race To Playoffs Courtesy Of Vaibhav Suryavanshi Show

Rajasthan Royals outplayed Gujarat Titans by eight wickets in the IPL 2025 clash at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Records
File Photo: Vaibhav Suryavanshi (AP)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : April 28, 2025 at 11:21 PM IST

2 Min Read

Jaipur: When Rajasthan Royals were up against Gujarat Titans at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, what they needed was a win to survive in the race to the playoffs with an eight-wicket victory. A defeat would have officially knocked them out of the race to the playoffs of the IPL 2025. RR were struggling in the tournament so far, while GT were in second position in the points table, and their position in the standings showed their contrasting performances in the tournament so far.

However, RR produced their best performance so far in the IPL 2025 on Monday, and the 14-year-old was at the centre stage of the clinical performance with his heroic knock. The left-handed batter started attacking right from the word go and spared none of the bowlers, tearing them apart one by one.

RR were chasing a target of 210, and openers built an opening stand of 166 runs. Suryavanshi played a knock of 101 runs from 38 deliveries with his incredible strokeplay. After the youngster was dismissed by a searing yorker from Prasidh Krishna, the win was just a formality for RR. However, the 14-year-old didn’t forget to break a few records and earn a round of applause from the spectators and dugouts of both sides with his performance.

Yashasvi also scored a brilliant unbeaten 70 off 40 deliveries, and the team chased the target at a loss of a couple of wickets.

Earlier in the match, RR won the toss and opted to bowl. GT’s top-order was on fire once again, and the opening duo of Sai Sudharsan (39) and Shubman Gill (84) added 93 runs for the opening wicket. Jos Buttler also chipped in with an unbeaten 50 runs from 26 deliveries and helped the team breach the 200-run mark. Maheesha Theekshana picked a couple of wickets for RR while Jofra Archer and Sandeep Sharma scalped one wicket each.

Records set in RR vs GT fixture

Least overs taken to complete a 200-plus chase in IPL
15.5 - RR vs GT, Jaipur, 2025
16 - RCB vs GT, Ahmedabad, 2024
16.3 - MI vs RCB, Mumbai WS, 2023
17.3 - DC vs GL, Delhi, 2017
18 - MI vs SRH, Mumbai WS, 2023

Successful 200-plus run-chases for RR
224 vs PBKS, Sharjah, 2020
224 vs KKR, Kolkata, 2024
215 vs Deccan Chargers, Hyderabad, 2008
210 vs GT, Jaipur, 2025

Jaipur: When Rajasthan Royals were up against Gujarat Titans at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, what they needed was a win to survive in the race to the playoffs with an eight-wicket victory. A defeat would have officially knocked them out of the race to the playoffs of the IPL 2025. RR were struggling in the tournament so far, while GT were in second position in the points table, and their position in the standings showed their contrasting performances in the tournament so far.

However, RR produced their best performance so far in the IPL 2025 on Monday, and the 14-year-old was at the centre stage of the clinical performance with his heroic knock. The left-handed batter started attacking right from the word go and spared none of the bowlers, tearing them apart one by one.

RR were chasing a target of 210, and openers built an opening stand of 166 runs. Suryavanshi played a knock of 101 runs from 38 deliveries with his incredible strokeplay. After the youngster was dismissed by a searing yorker from Prasidh Krishna, the win was just a formality for RR. However, the 14-year-old didn’t forget to break a few records and earn a round of applause from the spectators and dugouts of both sides with his performance.

Yashasvi also scored a brilliant unbeaten 70 off 40 deliveries, and the team chased the target at a loss of a couple of wickets.

Earlier in the match, RR won the toss and opted to bowl. GT’s top-order was on fire once again, and the opening duo of Sai Sudharsan (39) and Shubman Gill (84) added 93 runs for the opening wicket. Jos Buttler also chipped in with an unbeaten 50 runs from 26 deliveries and helped the team breach the 200-run mark. Maheesha Theekshana picked a couple of wickets for RR while Jofra Archer and Sandeep Sharma scalped one wicket each.

Records set in RR vs GT fixture

Least overs taken to complete a 200-plus chase in IPL
15.5 - RR vs GT, Jaipur, 2025
16 - RCB vs GT, Ahmedabad, 2024
16.3 - MI vs RCB, Mumbai WS, 2023
17.3 - DC vs GL, Delhi, 2017
18 - MI vs SRH, Mumbai WS, 2023

Successful 200-plus run-chases for RR
224 vs PBKS, Sharjah, 2020
224 vs KKR, Kolkata, 2024
215 vs Deccan Chargers, Hyderabad, 2008
210 vs GT, Jaipur, 2025

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

RR VS GTVAIBHAV SURYAVANSHI RECORDSRAJASTHAN ROYALSVAIBHAV SURYAVANSHI

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

When 204 Peacocks Rush To One Call: A Youngster Keeps Promise He Made To His Grandfather On Deathbed Years Ago

Why CoBRA Commandos Are Heading to Kashmir for the First Time: 10 Points

Pearls Not From Oysters, But Plants: A Karnal Farmer's Love's Labour Yields Prized Gems

Book Review | 'The Kashmir Shawl' By Rosie Thomas Is An Epic Tale Of Romance, Secrets And War Spanning Decades

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.