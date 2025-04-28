RR vs GT: Maheesh Theekshana Becomes Youngest Sri Lankan To Take 200 T20 Wickets

Jaipur: Sri Lankan spinner Maheesh Theekshan scripted history in the IPL 2025 fixture while playing for the Rajasthan Royals against the Gujarat Titans on Monday at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. He became the youngest Sri Lankan player to take 200 T20 wickets at the age of 24 years and 270 days. Overall, he is the fifth-highest Sri Lankan wicket-taker in T20 cricket.

Coming into the match, the Sri Lankan off-spinner had taken 199 wickets from 192 T20s with an economy of 6.89. RR won the toss and chose to bowl. The off-spinner picked up two wickets in the innings, taking prized scalps of Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill. GT’s openers were looking dangerous, and the 24-year-old provided them with the breakthrough of Sudarsan in the 11th over of the innings.

Theekshana bowled a delivery full and outside off. The batter tried to play a big shot over leg-side and took his chance over the long-on region. However, Sudarsan was not able to get the desired elevation,n and Riyan Parag grabbed the catch with ease.

His next victim was Gill, who was dismissed in the 17th over of the innings. His attempt at a yorker failed,d and Theekshana ended up bowling a low full toss. The GT opener tried to hit a maximum straight down the ground but was caught at long-off by Riyan Parag.

Batting first, GT posted 209/4 as their top order fired once again in the tournament. Sai Sudharsan scored 39 runs, but Shubman Gill (84) and Jos Buttler (50 Not Out) helped the team cross the 200-run mark.