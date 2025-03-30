RR vs CSK: R Ashwin Surpasses Bhuvneshwar Kumar In List Of Leading Wicket-Takers

Guwahati: Chennai Super Kings’ spinner Ravichandran Ashwin overtook Bhuvenshwar Kumar in the list of leading wicket-takers in the tournament. He occupied the joint-third position with Dwayne Bravo dismissing Nitish Rana. Ashwin reached the milestone in the 11th match of the Indian Premier League between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati.

Coming into the match, Ashwin had picked 182 wickets in 214 matches and was joint fourth in the list of bowlers taking most wickets in the Indian Premier League (IPL). With his first wicket in the match, he left Bhuvneshwar Kumar behind, who also had 182 wickets in IPL history.

On the fourth delivery of the 12th over, Ashwin pulled a smart move as Nitish Rana, who was well settled on the crease, danced down the track to attack the spinner. However, the off-spinner fired the ball wide outside off and Rana was left stranded way outside his crease. Wicketkeeper MS Dhoni collected the ball behind the wickets and dislodged the stumps with ease. With the stumping, a fine knock from Rana was over, and he walked back to the pavilion after scoring 81 runs from 36 deliveries.

Apart from Rana, Riyan Parag provided an important contribution to the Rajasthan Royals and helped them post a decent total on the scoreboard.

Rajasthan Royals have won both of the matches they have played so far this season. On the other hand, Chennai Super Kings won one fixture while they lost the other match in the IPL 2025 campaign.