IPL 2025: Fans Slam Riyan Parag For Disrespectful Behaviour With Security Personnel

Guwahati: Rajasthan Royals (RR) stand-in captain Riyan Parag is currently facing a lot of wrath from social media users. He is being slammed by the netizens for tossing the phone towards security personnel after clicking a photograph with them. The incident occurred after Rajasthan Royals (RR) beat Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the match no. 11 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Sunday at the Baraspara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati.

RR won the first match of the season under the captaincy of Riyan Parag, beating CSK by six runs. After their victory, local boy Parag was seen signing autographs and posing for photos with the ground staff and the security personnel. A video of the incident is doing rounds on social media, where the RR stand-in captain posed for a photograph with and then tossed the phone back to the group instead of giving it to their hands. Social media users blasted Parag and called out his unnecessary attitude and asked him to be a bit humble with the fans.

Earlier, during the first game of the IPL 2025 in Guwahati against the Kolkata Knight Riders. A fan breached the security and entered the pitch to breach the security. The fan came rushing towards the cricketer and touched his feet, making the headlines for his act.

Parag hasn’t been able to notch up a big score in the season so far. However, he came up with a crucial contribution in the RR’s victory against CSK, playing an innings of 37 with the help of two fours and as many sixes. Nitish Rana top-scored for the franchise with a knock of 81 (36) and helped his side post 182/9 from their quota of 20 overs.

In response, Chennai were restricted to 176/6 and Rajasthan won the fixture by six runs. He also took a brilliant catch to dismiss Shivam Dube in the second innings. Sri Lankan all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga was the pick of the bowlers, taking four wickets for 35 runs in his allotted quota.