IPL 2025 : RR Skipper Riyan Parag Fined For Slow Over Rate

Guwahati: Rajasthan Royals skipper Riyan Parag has been fined Rs 12 lakh after his side maintained a slow over rate against Chennai Super Kings in their Indian Premier League match here on Sunday.

The IPL in a media statement issued late Sunday night said, "Mr. Riyan Parag, Captain, Rajasthan Royals has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during Match 11 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 against Chennai Super Kings at the ACA Stadium, Guwahati on 30th March, 2025."

"As this was his team’s first offence of the season under Article 2.22 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct, which pertains to minimum over-rate offences, Parag was fined INR 12 lakhs."

In a nail biting encounter held at the Assam Cricket Association Stadium here, Rajasthan Royals held their nerves to eke out a six run win over five time Champions Chennai Super Kings.

Batting first, Rajasthan Royals posted a challenging 182/9 on the board as they rode on one down Nitish Rana's blazing 36-ball 81. The southpaw smashed 10 boundaries and 5 maximums as he took on the CSK attack with gusto. Skipper Parag himself made 28-ball 37.

In reply, the CSK managed to score only 176/6 as their skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad's 63 run knock went in vain. This was Rajasthan's first win and despite it they are languishing at the ninth spot in the points table while CSK are currently placed seven.