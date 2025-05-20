ETV Bharat / sports

CSK vs RR: Chennai Suffers 10th Defeat Of Season As Rajasthan Beat Them By Six Wickets

Delhi: Chennai Super Kings suffered yet another blow in their disastrous campaign on Tuesday as Rajasthan Royals beat them by six wickets. After their triumph at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, RR are placed at the ninth position in the points table with eight points from 14 matches. CSK also have eight points with one more game to go but they have a far inferior net run rate as compared to RR. Thus, there are high chances that Dhoni and Co. might concluded their campaign at the bottom of the points table.

Chasing a target of 188, RR openers Yashasvi Jaiswal (36) and Vaibhav Suryavanshi added 37 runs for the opening wicket. Suryavanshi (57) then joined the hands with Samson, who became the first player to score 4000 IPL runs for the franchise during his stay at the crease. The right-handed batter was dismissed on 41 runs but he added 98 runs for the second wicket with Suryavanshi. RR’s young prodigy soon followed him back to the pavilion.

However, Dhruv Jurel played a cameo of 31 runs from 12 deliveries helping the team foil the chase within 17.1 overs at the loss of four wickets.

Earlier, RR invited CSK to bat first after winning the toss. The team’s top-order was wiped off early in the innings and Ayush Mhatre played an aggressive knock of 43 runs from 20 deliveries from one end. Dewald Brevis and Shivam Dube chipped in by scoring 42 and 39 respectively. Yudhvir Singh and Aakash Madhaval picked three wickets each to restrict the opposition to 187/8.