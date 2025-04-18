RCB vs PBKS: Will RCB Beat PBKS To Break Winless Jinx At Home? Know Head-To-Head Record, Pitch Report

Bengaluru: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will aim to break their winless drought at home this season when they take on spirited Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the iconic M. Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Friday, April 18. RCB and PBKS have four matches out of six and are placed third and fourth, respectively, and both teams are coming into this on the back of emphatic wins.

RCB, who have struggled against spin at their home, would want to neglect the potential threat of leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who holds the record for most wickets (52 wickets) at M Chinnaswamy stadium in IPL history. Glenn Maxwell has done a great job with the ball in hand, allowing his side to play with an extra seamer. PBKS will be tempted to bring in left-arm orthodox spinner Harprit Brar, who has great numbers against the Rajat Patidar-led side. Notably, RCB's two losses at home have come while batting first, when usually there was no dew.

The Shreyas Iyer-led side looks a pretty balanced unit. They were struggling with the bowling until the previous game, but a record-breaking win against KKR must have boosted their confidence. Arshdeep Singh will lead the pace attack for PBKS along with Marco Jansen. Punjab's batters have also managed to post a healthy total on the board in almost every game, except for the previous outing. Their uncapped openers and skipper have been in tremendous form, but they will hope that Maxwell comes good with the willow against his former franchise.

RCB vs PBKS Head-To-Head

RCB and PBKS have squared off against each other on 33 occasions in IPL history. Punjab Kings (17) are leading with just one more win to their name than RCB (16)

Pitch and Conditions

The Chinnaswamy Stadium isn't the bowler's graveyard it used to be this season. The pitches used so far have been two-paced, and RCB haven't been able to exceed 170 while batting first in both games. The curator cited the heatwave and low humidity as reasons for the pitch's slowness, albeit recent rain and cooler evenings may change that a bit.

RCB (Probable Playing 12): 1 Phil Salt, 2 Virat Kohli, 3 Devdutt Padikkal, 4 Rajat Patidar (capt), 5 Liam Livingstone, 6 Jitesh Sharma (wk), 7 Tim David, 8 Krunal Pandya, 9 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 10 Josh Hazlewood, 11 Yash Dayal, 12 Suyash Sharma

PBKS (Probable Playing 12): 1 Priyansh Arya, 2 Prabhsiman Singh, 3 Shreyas Iyer (capt), 4 Josh Inglis (wk), 5 Nehal Wadhera, 6 Glenn Maxwell/Marcus Stoinis, 7 Shashank Singh, 8 Marco Jansen, 9 Yuzvendra Chahal, 10 Xavier Bartlett, 11 Arshdeep Singh, 12 Suryansh Shedge