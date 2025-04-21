IPL 2025: Rohit Sharma Thanks Abhishek Nayar After Smart Knock vs CSK

Hyderabad: Rohit Sharma greeted Abhishek Nayar following his 76-run knock for the Mumbai Indians (MI) against arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in their IPL 2025 clash on Sunday, April 20. The 37-year-old won the Player of the Match award after he played an unbeaten 76-run knock off 45 balls, helping the hosts chase down the modest 177-run target with 26 balls to spare and win by nine wickets.

Rohit's innings was a masterclass of a great balance of caution with aggression that helped become surpass Shikhar Dhawan's tally of runs to become the second leading run getter of the tournament. Rohit was adjudged as Player of the Match for his exceptional outing and became the player to win the most Player of the Match awards in IPL history.

Rohit Sharma (Snapshot of Rohit Sharma Instagram story)

Rohit and Nayar have been working together for quite some time now. Nayar worked as the assistant coach of the Indian team with Rohit as captain. Before the game between Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on April 17, the duo were spotted at the Mumbai Cricket Association's (MCA) BKC facility.

After his knock against the Super Kings, the Nagpur-born Rohit shared a post thanking Nayar. Rohit wrote, “Thanks Bro!”

Nayar was recently let go by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), after which he rejoined the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as mentor.