Rohit Sharma Becomes Second Indian To Reach 12000 T20 Runs

Hyderabad: Mumbai Indians Opener Rohit Sharma etched his name in the record books in the fixture between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday. He became only the second Indian batter after Virat Kohli to achieve the feat of scoring 12,000 T20 runs.
Also, he became the eighth batter overall to score more than 12,000 T20 runs. A major portion of the runs came from IPL, where he played for the Deccan Chargers and the Mumbai Indians. Rohit's scintillating knock helped the team secure a seven-wicket win over their opponents.
Rohit Sharma's 12000 T20 runs is a monumental milestone that will inspire generations of cricketers 🌟 The Hitman legacy continues to grow with every match! 🔥 Two crucial run-chases, Two match-winning fifties 💥 The OG of OGs in action! #RohitSharma #MIvsSRH #SRHvsMI #IPL2025 pic.twitter.com/OfmY06RSnJ— Nishita Sharma (@nishiparli1234) April 23, 2025
The right-handed batter was going through a lean patch for the first few games this season. He has been scoring consistently in the last few matches and plays the role of aggressor in the powerplay providing the team with the perfect start they need.
Batting first, SRH batters struggled a lot and were reduced to 35/5. However, Heinrich Klassen came to the rescue of the team with a blistering half-century to see SRH avoid a complete blowout.
Hitman Rohit Sharma has got his form back and smashed two back to back half centuries in IPL 2025.— Surya Pratap (@SuryaPr67395216) April 23, 2025
- 76*(45) vs CSK.
- 70(46) vs SRH.
➡️Rohit completes 12000 runs in T20 Cricket.#SRHvsMI #SRHvMI #MIvsSRH #HardikPandya #RohitSharma #SuryakumarYadav #IPL2025 #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/yM5eo04rTm
Klassen struck nine fours and two sixes during his stay at the crease and helped the team post a decent total. MI chased down the target with ease, beating the opposition by seven wickets.
Players to score 12000 runs or more in T20s
- Chris Gayle - 14562 runs (463 matches)
- Alex Hales - 13610 runs (494 matches)
- Shoaib Malik - 13571 runs (557 matches)
- Kieron Pollard - 13537 runs (695 matches)
- Virat Kohli - 13208 runs (407 matches)
- David Warner - 13019 runs (404 matches)
- Jos Buttler - 12469 runs (442 matches)
- Rohit Sharma - 12013* runs (456 matches