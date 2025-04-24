Rohit Sharma Becomes Second Indian To Reach 12000 T20 Runs

Hyderabad: Mumbai Indians Opener Rohit Sharma etched his name in the record books in the fixture between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday. He became only the second Indian batter after Virat Kohli to achieve the feat of scoring 12,000 T20 runs.

Also, he became the eighth batter overall to score more than 12,000 T20 runs. A major portion of the runs came from IPL, where he played for the Deccan Chargers and the Mumbai Indians. Rohit's scintillating knock helped the team secure a seven-wicket win over their opponents.

The right-handed batter was going through a lean patch for the first few games this season. He has been scoring consistently in the last few matches and plays the role of aggressor in the powerplay providing the team with the perfect start they need.

Batting first, SRH batters struggled a lot and were reduced to 35/5. However, Heinrich Klassen came to the rescue of the team with a blistering half-century to see SRH avoid a complete blowout.

Klassen struck nine fours and two sixes during his stay at the crease and helped the team post a decent total. MI chased down the target with ease, beating the opposition by seven wickets.

Players to score 12000 runs or more in T20s