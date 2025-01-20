IPL 2025: Rishabh Pant Named As Lucknow Super Giants Captain Ahead Of Upcoming Season

Hyderabad: India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant has been appointed as the captain of the Lucknow Super Giants for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Principal owner of the team, Sanjiv Goenka announced the development on Monday. In the IPL mega auction held last year in Jeddah, Pant became the most expensive pick at the auction table as LSG bought him for a value of ₹27 Crores. Pant will be the fourth captain of the franchise after KL Rahul, Nicholas Pooran, and Krunal Pandya.

LSG had a successful run in the first couple of seasons and made it to the playoffs in both the IPL 2022 and 2023. But, the team lost their momentum in the 2024 season and dished out a lacklustre performance. Thus, the team ended up in the seventh position in the points table and missed out on a place in the playoffs.

Pant has an experience of captaining the IPL franchise as he led Delhi Capitals from 2021 to 2024. Pant’s association with the franchise came to an end on October 31 last year and he was released from the franchise ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction.

Pant will join forces with head coach Justin Langer and team mentor Zaheer Khan. He will have the likes of Nicholas Pooran, David Miller, Mitchell Marsh, and Aiden Markram. Also, the bowling department includes Ravi Bishnoi, Mayank Yadav, and Mohsin Khan.

Pant amassed 446 runs with an average of 40.55 and a strike rate of 155.40 in 2024.