IPL 2025 All Teams Probable Player Retention List: Dhoni, Rohit Set To Be Retained, KL, Pant, Shreyas In Auction?

Hyderabad: The excitement for the 2025 IPL season continues to build as the deadline is looming closer with teams narrowing down their player retention lists, showcasing a mix of new talent, and veteran players. The IPL Governing Council has decided October 31 as the final date for franchises to submit their retained player lists. As the franchises fine-tune their strategies, big names like MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma are likely to continue with their teams, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI), respectively.

Over a month after the IPL Governing Council revealed player regulations for the 2025-27 cycle, the BCCI allowed each team the flexibility to retain up to six players through either direct retention or the Right to Match (RTM) card. Teams can retain a maximum of five capped players, both Indian and overseas. The team can retain a maximum of two uncapped players, allowing franchises to build a strong, balanced core, but by investing a huge margin of their purse. Hence, retaining maximum players means the lesser the purse the franchise will take in the auction.

Here’s a closer look at each franchise’s probable retention choices ahead of the next season.

Gujarat Titans

The 2022 champions aim to retain a core group led by young stars:

Shubman Gill

Rashid Khan

Sai Sudarshan

Shahrukh Khan

Rahul Tewatia (likely using the Right to Match (RTM) option)

Lucknow Super Giants

In a surprising development, Lucknow Super Giants might release their captain, KL Rahul, allowing him to enter the auction pool. Hence, the retention list might look like:

Nicholas Pooran

Mayank Yadav

Ayush Badoni

Ravi Bishnoi (RTM)

Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians, the most successful IPL team, look to retain a formidable lineup:

Rohit Sharma

Hardik Pandya

Jasprit Bumrah

Suryakumar Yadav

They might look to retain Nehal Wadhera or Akash Madhwal as uncapped players.

Chennai Super Kings

For CSK, the fans would want to see MS Dhoni playing at Chepauk again with former skipper having said he wants to enjoy whatever cricket has left in him. Hence, he is potential retained uncapped player, having not played international game in the last five years. Other probable retentions could be:

Ruturaj Gaikwad

Ravindra Jadeja

Rachin Ravindra (possibly)

Matheesha Pathirana

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Sunrisers Hyderabad aims to bring an international flair to their lineup, with potential below retentions: