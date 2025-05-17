Positive Signs For Delhi Capitals, 2 Star Overseas Players Join Squad Ahead Of IPL 2025 Resumption

New Delhi: After plethora of speculations over social media on availability of overseas players, Delhi Capitals (DC) have confirmed that vice-captain star batters Faf du Plessis and Tristan Stubbs have rejoined the squad as IPL 2025 is all set to resume from Saturday, May 17.

Delhi Capitals are currently placed fifth in the points table with 13 points in 11 games. They would want to secure victories in all three remaining matches and achieve a maximum of 19 points.

They were on the backfoot against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Dharamshala when the match was stopped midway due to power outrage in the area amid drone attacks from Pakistan. PBKS were going strongly having scored 122 runs in just 10.1 for a loss of opener Priyash Arya. The same match will restart and played on May 24 at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

The franchise clarified that ace Australian pacer Mitchell Starc and South African all-rounder Donovan Ferreira are currently unavailable.

"Delhi Capitals fully respects their decision, and extends its support and best wishes for their continued success," the franchise said in a statement.

Delhi have signed Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman as a replacement for Jake Fraser-McGurk, who will not be returning back to India due to personal reasons. However, it may not affect the side more as he was sturggling with the form and hardly made any significant contributions with the bat, managing 55 runs in 9 innings at an average of 9.16 while striking at meager 105.76. On the other hand, Mustafizur’s inclusion is a strategic pivot that strengthens Delhi’s bowling depth.

Mustafizur had previously played for DC in 2022 and 2023 editions of the IPL. In IPL 2022, he picked eight wickets in as many matches at an economy rate of 7.62 while the next season saw him play just two games and take a solitary scalp. Overall, Mustafizur has played 57 matches and picked 61 wickets at an economy rate of 8.14.

Delhi Capitals will face Gujarat Titans in their next fixture at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday.