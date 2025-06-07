RCB’s IPL Win Celebrations: Rajat Patidar’s Heart-Warming Gesture Towards Virat Kohli Wins Internet

Bengaluru: Royal Challengers Bengaluru have been at the centre of the discussion amongst the cricket fraternity ever since winning the IPL 2025. Although, they were praised for winning their maiden title by beating Punjab Kings, the franchise faced criticism for continuing with the victory celebrations despite several people getting injured in the stampeded caused in Bengaluru.

A planned victory parade to celebrate RCB’s win was cancelled due to the fear of traffic congestions but the celebration took place at the Chinnaswamy stadium. However, 11 people lost their lives and several others were injured as a stampede unfurled outside the stadium.

After the franchise faced a lot of flak for the incident, their captain Rajat Patidar is being praised by the Netizens. The reason behind him garnering appreciation from the social media users is his heartfelt gesture towards Virat Kohli.

In a video doing rounds on the Internet, Patidar can be seen holding Kohli’s hand and gesturing towards something during the victory celebrations in the stadium. The netizens have claimed that he is telling Kohli ‘It’s your moment, you sign it.’ The fans have praised the selflessness of the RCB skipper.

RCB won their maiden IPL title on June 3 beating Punjab Kings by six runs. Virat Kohli was the top run-scorer for the team with a knock of 43 runs while Krunal Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar picked two wickets each.

Arshdeep Singh and Kyle Jamieson picked three wickets each while Shashank Singh played a lone battle with a Valiant knock of an unbeaten 61 runs from 30 deliveries.