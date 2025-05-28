Playoffs Lineup Out; RCB To Play PBKS In Qualifier 1 After Beating LSG By Six Wickets

Lucknow: Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Lucknow Super Giants in the last league stage match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Tuesday. The team scripted the third highest successful chase in the history of the tournament to set up a clash against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the Qualifier 1. Also, they became the first team to win seven away games in a single season.

RCB batters stepped up for the franchise in an encounter where the team needed a victory to finish in the top two at the points table. They were chasing a huge target of 228 with eight balls to spare and recorded their highest successful chase in the IPL history. RCB openers Phillip Salt (30) and Virat Kohli stitched a 61-run partnership for the opening wicket before the former was dismissed by Akash Singh.

While Kohli was batting from one end, RCB lost wickets of Rajat Patidar (14) and Liam Livingstone (0) in quick succession. However, the former RCB captain played a knock of 54 runs before walking back to the pavilion. Mayank Agarwal and Jitesh Sharma took charge of the things after the dismissal of Kohli and they guided the team to a six-wicket win with a 107-run partnership for the fourth wicket. While Jitesh racked up unbeaten 85 runs from 33 deliveries, Mayank provided support from the other end with a knock of unbeaten 41 runs from 23 balls.

William ORourke picked two wickets while Akash Singh and Avesh Khan picked one wicket each.

Earlier in the match, RCB won the toss and invited LSG to bat. Mitchell Marsh and Rishabh Pant played two explosive knocks to help the team post a massive total. Marsh knocked 67 runs from 37 deliveries laced with five sixes and four boundaries. Pant finally found his form in the last league match of the team after struggling throughout the season and carved a sensational knock of unbeaten 118 runs from 61 balls laced with eight sixes. Their knocks helped the team post 227/3 on the scoreboard.

Nuwan Thushara, Bhubaneshwar Kumar and Romario Shepherd picked one wicket each.