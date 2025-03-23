ETV Bharat / sports

IPL 2025 RCB vs KKR: Sunil Narine Survives Hit Wicket Scare Despite Hitting Stumps

In one of the unusual moments in the IPL 2025 RCB vs KKR match, Sunil Narine accidentally hit the stumps but survived hit wicket scare.

IPL 2025 RCB vs KKR
File Photo: Sunil Narine (AP)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : Mar 23, 2025, 1:43 PM IST

Kolkata: Royal Challengers Bengaluru started their IPL 2025 campaign with a win against Kolkata Knight Riders in the season opener by three wickets. In the fixture played at the Eden Gardens, Virat Kohli starred with the bat helping his team chase the target and guide them to a victory. Kohli (59 Not Out) slammed a half-century and formed vital partnerships with Phil Salt (56) and captain Rajat Patidar (34) to help the team chase a 175-run target at the loss of three wickets and around four overs to spare.

Krunal Pandya shined for RCB with the ball taking three wickets while Josh Hazlewood picked a couple of wickets. Sunil Narine played a crucial knock of 44 runs from 26 deliveries for KKR but his innings was marked by an unusual moment. During his stay at the crease, Narine accidentally hit his stumps and it dislodged the bails. There was a faint appeal by RCB, but the West-Indian all-rounder was not adjudged ‘hit wicket’.

The incident unfurled in the eighth over of the KKR’s innings. Rasikh Dar Salam bowled a steep delivery which was ruled as wide. But, RCB fielders noticed that the stumps at the striker’s end were disturbed. However, the umpires were not interested in the ‘hit wicket’ appeal.

As per MCC Law 35.2, the striker would be ruled not out despite his bat coming into contact with the stumps if “it occurs after the striker has completed any action in receiving the delivery, other than those specified in 35.1.1.2 to 35.1.1.4”.

Following are some of the exceptions in this rule

35.1.1.2: In setting off for the first run immediately after playing or playing at the ball.

35.1.1.3: If no attempt is made to play the ball, in setting off for the first run, providing that in the opinion of the umpire, this is immediately after the striker has had the opportunity of playing the ball.

35.1.1.4 in lawfully making a second or further stroke for the purpose of guarding his/her wicket within the provisions of Law 34.3 (Ball lawfully struck more than once).

As Narine did not attempt any single, the delivery was deemed dead once it landed into the wicketkeepers’ gloves. Thus, he was adjudged to be not out.

