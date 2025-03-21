IPL 2025 : RCB vs KKR Fixture To Be Washed Out?; Rain Threat Looming Over Season Opener

Kolkata: Kolkata Knight Riders will lock horns with Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the opening fixture of the IPL 2025. The opening ceremony of the tournament will be held on Saturday and celebrities like Shreya Ghoshal and Disha Patani. However, there are chances of the fixture getting abandoned due to rain. Due to the orange alert issued by the meteorological department, there are high chances of the match getting abandoned.

Indian Meteorological Department has predicted thunderstorms and rain from Thursday to Sunday in West Bengal. For the first match of the IPL 2025 on March 22, there is an orange alert while there is a yellow alert for Sunday. According to Accuweather, the rain probability in the afternoon is 74 % which is expected to rise up to 90 % by the evening during the match timing. Also the probability of cloud cover is 97 percent.

A grand opening ceremony will be held before the first match of the IPL 2025 which will have performances of Karan Aujla, Shreyas Ghoshal and Disha Patani. According to a report by Sportstar, the ceremony will be of around 30 minutes which will include performances from the trio. Also, several media reports have claimed that the IPL governing body will host 13 different opening ceremonies across the season.

However, a fixture at the Eden Gardens is already postponed even before the start of the tournament. Due to the Ram Navami, the city police have expressed their concern in regards to providing security at the venue.