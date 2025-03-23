ETV Bharat / sports

IPl 2025 RCB vs KKR: Virat Kohli Fan Breaches Security At Eden Gardens To Hug RCB Star

Star Indian batter Virat Kohli has got a huge fan following and it was evident in the season opener of the IPL 2025.

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : Mar 23, 2025, 9:45 AM IST

Kolkata: Virat Kohli starred in the match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) helping his team to script a victory with a knock of unbeaten 59 runs. He helped RCB secure a win over KKR by seven wickets and 22 balls to spare. The fans have a lot of admiration for the Indian star and an incident in the 13th over of the second innings highlighted his popularity amongst fans.

During the 13th over of the RCB’s chase, Kohli was about to take the strike. But just before facing the delivery, he saw a fan rushing towards him and was miffed about it. He turned away in frustration but regained his composure in quick time and picked up the fan from his feet as he was bowing down. The fans touched his feet after entering the field. However, the security officials also removed him.

The on-field officials also urged the fans to leave the pitch. Before leaving, the supporter gave Kohli a tight hug. The former Indian captain then hugged him before he was taken away by the officials. He also urged the security to be gentle with him and not harm the supporter. It was a home game for KKR, but there was loud support for RCB as well.

RCB won the match by three wickets in the end as they chased a target of 175 with 22 balls to spare. Kohli played a heroic knock of unbeaten 59 runs from 36 deliveries while Philip Salt scored 56 runs from 31 balls. Krunal Pandya was the pick of the bowlers taking three wickets for the franchise.

