RCB vs KKR Weather Forecast: Will Rain At Chinnaswamy Spoil IPL Restart?

Bengaluru: As Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the blockbuster clash on May 17 at the M Chinnaswamy stadium, the rain might spoil the resumption of the tournament after a halt. The persistent rainfall in Bengaluru has raised concerns over whether the clash will go ahead as planned. Even if not for 20 overs, the spectators will at least hope that they will witness a contest with reduced overs being played without interruption.

Although the venue is known for its effective drainage system, the continuous downpour in the city has put the match in doubt. The tournament returned after a week as it was stopped due to the military tensions between India and Pakistan. The suspension was followed by the clash between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals being called off mid-match. However, with conditions being reportedly stable, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is all set to restart the tournament from May 17.

The clash is important for both sides as second-placed RCB are strong contenders to finish in the top four and enter the playoffs with a tally of 16 points from 11 matches. A victory would almost secure them a playoff berth. On the other hand, KKR will have to win at any cost to survive in the race to the playoffs.

RCB vs KKR weather forecast

According to the weather report by Accuweather, the rain is expected to pour in Bengaluru on May 17 with temperatures fluctuating between 21 to 30 degrees Celsius. The forecast shows a strong possibility of heavy thunderstorms during both the afternoon and evening, casting a doubt over an uninterrupted fixture. Also, the rain probability hovers around 50 % for the first couple of hours after the resumption of the match, and that can affect the contest.

What happens if the match gets washed out?

If rain results in a complete washout and points are shared between the teams, RCB will get 17 points from 12 matches. They will still be in a strong position to secure a spot in the playoffs, but will have some added pressure of winning the remaining matches against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants.

KKR would have to face a much harsher fate as they will accumulate only 11 points from 12 matches, and as they are placed at the sixth position in the points table, a loss will mathematically eliminate them from the race for the top four spots.