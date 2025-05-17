RCB vs KKR: Virat Kohli On Verge Of Two Records Against Kolkata Knight Riders

Bengaluru: Royal Challengers Bengaluru are all set to take on Kolkata Knight Riders in the match no. 58 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. As both teams clash at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Virat Kohli will have an opportunity to ink his name in the record books as he will be aiming to achieve two milestones in the fixture.

The right-handed batter might become the second batter to hit 750 boundaries in the history of the IPL. Kohli has hit 749 fours so far from 255 innings in the IPL. With one more boundary, he can etch his name in the record books. Shikhar Dhawan has smashed the most fours (768) in the history of the competition.

Kohli can also score the most fifties in the history of the IPL and surpass David Warner. Both the batters have scored 62 half-centuries, and one more fifty can help the 36-year-old occupy the top position in the list of batters with the most half-centuries in the IPL.

Currently, RCB are in a strong position to secure a spot in the playoffs, occupying the second spot in the points table with 16 points from 11 matches. For KKR, it will be a must-win situation in the match against RCB to survive in the race to the playoffs in the ongoing edition of the IPL.

A rain threat is looming over the contest, but KKR will hope for an uninterrupted contest as a win is very critical for them.