IPL 2025: RCB vs GT Preview, Head To Head, Pitch Report And Streaming Details

Bengaluru: Royal Challengers Bengaluru will square off against Gujarat Titans in the 14th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. RCB has won both games in the tournament so far, while GT has managed to win one match from their two games.

Philip Salt, Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar have performed with the bat for RCB while their pace duo of Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar was quite impressive in the last fixture. Hazlewood has been their most effective bowler.

Sai Sudharsan has been the star performer for Gujarat Titans in the couple of matches the team has played so far. Jos Buttler also produced an impressive performance in the fixture against the Punjab Kings.

Pitch Report

The ground has provided some assistance for the seamers across formats in recent times. Also, in the seven knockout games of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy in December, the mark of 200 runs was not breached even once. However, a flat surface might be expected for the contest where the spectators can see a high-scoring affair.

Head to head