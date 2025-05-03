ETV Bharat / sports

RCB vs CSK : Virat Kohli Adds Another Achievement To His Illustrious Career

Virat Kohli has added another unique feat to his illustrious international career while playing for RCB during match against CSK

Virat Kohli Records
File Photo: Virat Kohli (AP)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : May 3, 2025 at 8:44 PM IST

Bengaluru: Former India and Royal Challengers Bengaluru batter Virat Kohli has scripted another record adding another achievement to his illustrious career. He became the first batter to hit 300 sixes for a team in T20s and also became the cricketer with most sixes on a single venue in T20 cricket. Kohli achieved both the feats while playing for RCB against CSK on Friday at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

Virat Kohli reached the feat of smashing 300 sixes in T20s in the third over of the innings bowled by Khaleel Ahmed. The left-arm seamer bowled a delivery drifting into the pads of the batter and he launched it over deep square leg for a maximum. Kohli already has most sixes for a team in T20 cricket as he has hit more than 300 maximums for RCB in T20 cricket.

Most sixes for a team in T20s
301 - Virat Kohli (RCB)*
263 - Chris Gayle (RCB)
262 - Rohit Sharma (MI)
258 - Kieron Pollard (MI)
257 - MS Dhoni (CSK)

West Indies legend Chris Gayle is at the second place hitting 263 sixes for RCB. Rohit Sharma occupies the third spot with 262 sixes to his name for MI.

Kohli became the batter to hit most T20 sixes on a single venue in the sixth over of the innings when took on Anshul Kambhoj. The young Indian bowler strayed down the legside and bowled the first ball of the over into the pads of Kohli to which the right-handed batter responded with a lofted glance over the leg-side and cleared the boundary ropes.

Most sixes at a single venue in T20s

152* - Virat Kohli at Bengaluru

151 - Chris Gayle at Bengaluru

138 - Chris Gayle at Mirpur

135 - Alex Hales at Nottingham

122 - Rohit Sharma at Wankhede

It was the 152nd six for Kohli at the venue and he surpassed Chris Gayle who has hit 151 sixes in Bengaluru. Chris Gayle is at the third place with 138 sixes in Mirpur while Alex Hales (135) and Rohit Sharma (122) comprise the top five with their six-hitting prowess in Nottingham and Wankhede respectively. Apart from that Virat Kohli also climbed to the top of the charts in the list of the batters with most runs against an opponent in the IPL. He has now amassed 1146 runs against Chennai Super Kings. David Warner is at the second place with 1134 runs against Punjab Kings while Virat Kohli has racked up 1130 runs versus Delhi Capitals.

Most runs against an opponent in IPL

1146 - Virat Kohli vs CSK*

1134 - David Warner vs PBKS

1130 - Virat Kohli vs DC

1104 - Virat Kohli vs PBKS

1093 - David Warner vs KKR

1083 - Rohit Sharma vs KKR

