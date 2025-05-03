RCB vs CSK : Virat Kohli Adds Another Achievement To His Illustrious Career

Bengaluru: Former India and Royal Challengers Bengaluru batter Virat Kohli has scripted another record adding another achievement to his illustrious career. He became the first batter to hit 300 sixes for a team in T20s and also became the cricketer with most sixes on a single venue in T20 cricket. Kohli achieved both the feats while playing for RCB against CSK on Friday at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.
Virat Kohli reached the feat of smashing 300 sixes in T20s in the third over of the innings bowled by Khaleel Ahmed. The left-arm seamer bowled a delivery drifting into the pads of the batter and he launched it over deep square leg for a maximum. Kohli already has most sixes for a team in T20 cricket as he has hit more than 300 maximums for RCB in T20 cricket.
Most sixes for a team in T20s
301 - Virat Kohli (RCB)*
263 - Chris Gayle (RCB)
262 - Rohit Sharma (MI)
258 - Kieron Pollard (MI)
257 - MS Dhoni (CSK)
West Indies legend Chris Gayle is at the second place hitting 263 sixes for RCB. Rohit Sharma occupies the third spot with 262 sixes to his name for MI.
Virat Kohli becomes the first player to smash 300 sixes for a T20 team.— All Cricket Records (@Cric_records45) May 3, 2025
Most sixes for a team in T20s
300* – Virat Kohli for RCB (269 innings)
263 – Chris Gayle for RCB (90 innings)
262 – Rohit Sharma for MI (227 innings)
258 – Kieron Pollard for MI (193 innings)
257 – MS Dhoni… pic.twitter.com/YqrcyY1sRd
Kohli became the batter to hit most T20 sixes on a single venue in the sixth over of the innings when took on Anshul Kambhoj. The young Indian bowler strayed down the legside and bowled the first ball of the over into the pads of Kohli to which the right-handed batter responded with a lofted glance over the leg-side and cleared the boundary ropes.
Most sixes at a single venue in T20s
152* - Virat Kohli at Bengaluru
151 - Chris Gayle at Bengaluru
138 - Chris Gayle at Mirpur
135 - Alex Hales at Nottingham
122 - Rohit Sharma at Wankhede
Virat Kohli now holds the record for the most sixes at a single venue in T20 cricket history.— All Cricket Records (@Cric_records45) May 3, 2025
Most T20 Sixes at a Venue
(Innings in brackets)
152* – Virat Kohli at Chinnaswamy (106)
151 – Chris Gayle at Chinnaswamy (49)
138 – Chris Gayle at Shere Bangla (45)
135 – Alex Hales… pic.twitter.com/3AqofgnQ38
It was the 152nd six for Kohli at the venue and he surpassed Chris Gayle who has hit 151 sixes in Bengaluru. Chris Gayle is at the third place with 138 sixes in Mirpur while Alex Hales (135) and Rohit Sharma (122) comprise the top five with their six-hitting prowess in Nottingham and Wankhede respectively. Apart from that Virat Kohli also climbed to the top of the charts in the list of the batters with most runs against an opponent in the IPL. He has now amassed 1146 runs against Chennai Super Kings. David Warner is at the second place with 1134 runs against Punjab Kings while Virat Kohli has racked up 1130 runs versus Delhi Capitals.
Most runs against an opponent in IPL
1146 - Virat Kohli vs CSK*
1134 - David Warner vs PBKS
1130 - Virat Kohli vs DC
1104 - Virat Kohli vs PBKS
1093 - David Warner vs KKR
1083 - Rohit Sharma vs KKR