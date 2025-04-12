IPL 2025: RCB To Wear Green Jerseys Against Rajasthan Royals

Bengaluru: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will once again sport their iconic green jerseys when they take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Sunday, April 13.

The green jerseys, made from recycled fabric, highlight the franchise’s broader sustainability initiatives, aiming to raise awareness about conservation and the need to protect the environment.

RCB’s sustainability endeavours are not only comprehensive but also rooted in data. Regular carbon audits allow the franchise to closely track their ecological impact across all operations. The franchise carries out detailed surveys to map their carbon footprint, not only within the stadium through diesel generator emissions, but also through fan commutes to and from the stadium, gauging the impact of spectator travel on overall emissions.

RCB’s commitment to sustainability also focuses on team operations. The travel footprint of players, support staff, and the cheer squad is thoroughly assessed over the course of the season. This includes a complete audit of accommodation booked for the team across both home and away matches, with an analysis of carbon emissions per room night. Furthermore, emissions from waste generated at the stadium are calculated based on waste type, ensuring every aspect of their environmental impact is accounted for and addressed.

They are currently placed fourth in the points table with 6 points off three wins in 5 games. All their wins have came outside their home while the two losses came in away games.