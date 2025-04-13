ETV Bharat / sports

RCB Green Jersey Match: Will Patidar And Co. Break Losing Jinx In Different Jersey?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru boast a poor record while wearing green jerseys, and they will be up against Rajasthan Royals in the same jersey.

IPL 2025 RR vs RCB
File Photo: RR vs RCB (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : April 13, 2025 at 10:42 AM IST

Rajasthan: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will play their 'Go Green' game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season on Sunday against the Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

The RCB will wear the green jersey for the fifth time away from the actual home venue in Bengaluru. The fixtures in the 2020, 2021 and 2022 seasons were held in different venues behind closed doors due to COVID pandemic.

In 2024, they were forced to play their green jersey match away from home due to the nonavailability of a 3:30 PM start in their home schedule. Also, this will be the third time when RCB will face RR in the ‘Go Green’ match.

RCB has contested in a green jersey in at least one game every season since the 2011 edition.

RCB have a poor record in the green jersey

RCB have played a total of 14 matches, managing to win just four fixtures. The opposition won nine matches, while one match ended in a no result. The team batting first won in five matches, while the team batting second won in eight instances.

RCB campaign in IPL 2025

RCB are currently at fifth place in the points table of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) with three wins and two defeats. The team kicked off their campaign with a couple of wins against Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings. Gujrat Titans suffered a defeat in the next match and then outplayed Mumbai Indians after that. In their latest encounter, the team conceded a defeat against Delhi Capitals by six wickets.

The team will square off against the Rajasthan Royals on Sunday and will aim to script their fourth win of the season.

