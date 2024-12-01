IPL 2025: RCB's Veteran Player Yet To Play T20 Match At Chinnaswamy Despite Two Season With Team

Hyderabad: It's been a week since the conclusion of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 auction which was held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. All the teams spent record-breaking money to make the formidable squad that could win them the coveted title. Many focused on buying their main players back while some franchises tried to start from the scrap.

After failing to clinch the IPL title despite reaching multiple finals, one team which eagerly wants to win the competition is Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). RCB was the franchise that believed in taking harsh calls by not retaining their senior players and T20 stars like Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Mohammed Siraj and Will Jacks and made only three retentions in the likes of Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar and Yash Dayal. However, there was one player in the auction on whom RCB put their faith after he missed the IPL 2024 season with an injury, he was none other than a member of Australia's famous pace bowling trio -- Josh Hazlewood.

Hazlewood was picked by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for Rs 12.50 crore for the IPL 2025 season. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) structured a balanced lineup for the IPL 2025 season. Hazlewood became a fan favourite when he had a breakout year in IPL 2022 and with Siraj moving to Gujarat Titans (GT), RCB trusted him to lead their pace attack for the IPL 2025 season.

Across 27 IPL games, Josh Hazlewood had picked a total of 35 wickets with a 23.14 average and 8.05 economy. His best figures include 4/25. He featured in 4 IPL seasons and has tons of experience bowling in Indian conditions. When it comes to his stats while representing RCB, Hazlewood has taken 23 wickets in 15 games at an economy of 8.26.

But, interestingly, Josh Hazlewood is yet to play a T20 game, be it an IPL match or a T20I international match, at RCB's home ground M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Karnataka. Hence, it will be interesting to see how he bowls and leads the RCB's bowling attack in the IPL 2025.