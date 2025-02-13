IPL 2025: Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar Frontrunners, Who Will Become RCB's New Captain?

Hyderabad: Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will announce its captain for the upcoming season on Thursday, February 13, 2025. India and RCB batting stalwart Virat Kohli, who is the only cricketer to represent a single franchise in the last 17 years, and rising sensation Rajat Patidar are considered frontrunners for the position.

Kohli has led RCB for nine years between 2013 and 2021 before stepping down. RCB then picked up Faf du Plessis in the auction and named him as a skipper, who captained the side in the previous three seasons. He had also stood in as captain for three matches in IPL 2023.

After a couple of dismal performances, RCB reached the playoffs after winning six games on the trot after losing seven out of eight matches earlier in the 2024 season. However, RCB released Du Plessis ahead of the mega auction held in November last year. The 40-year-old Du Plessis will play for Delhi Capitals this season.

Kohli has a fine record as RCB captain, though he could not land them the title. The 36-year-old has led RCB in 143 matches, the second-longest stint as captain after the legendary Mahendra Singh Dhoni for Chennai Super Kings. He also took the side in the final in 2016 where they were beaten by David Warner-led Sunrisers Hyderabad.

On the other hand, Rajat Patidar, who has been a part of RCB since 2021, was one of their three retained players ahead of the mega auction. Patidar, 31, has an experience of leading Madhya Pradesh in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25 season.

Apart from RCB, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Delhi Capitals (DC) are the other teams yet to name their captains for the upcoming season. Shreyas Iyer, KKR's captain last year, will lead Punjab Kings this year, while the former DC captain Rishabh Pant is now leading Lucknow Super Giants.