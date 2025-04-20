ETV Bharat / sports

IPL 2025: RCB Avenges Their Defeat Against PBKS In 48 Hours Riding On Kohli Masterclass

Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated Punjab Kings by seven wickets in the IPL 2025 Match No.37 of the IPL 2025.

RCB vs PBKS Report
File Photo: Virat Kohli (AP)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : April 20, 2025 at 7:03 PM IST

Updated : April 20, 2025 at 7:10 PM IST

1 Min Read

Chandigarh: Royal Challengers Bengaluru emerged triumphant against Punjab Kings by seven wickets on Sunday at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur. Virat Kohli led RCB’s 158-run chase with a blistering half-century. With the victory, RCB have occupied the third position in the points table while PBKS are at the fourth position in the standings.

Chasing a target of 158 runs was a smooth walk for RCB as Devdutt Padikkal and Virat Kohli joined forces to take the team into a dominant position after an early dismissal of Phillip Salt (1). The duo added 103 runs for the second wicket before the former walked back to the pavilion on 61. Kohli (73 Not Out) kept ticking the scoreboard from one end and got some support from Rajat Patidar (12) and Jitesh Sharma (11 Not Out) to complete the chase with the loss of three wickets. Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar and Yuzvendra Chahal picked one wicket each.

Earlier in the match, RCB won the toss and elected to field. The opening duo of Priyansh Arya (22) and Prabhsimran Singh (33) gave a flying start to the team, amassing 42 runs from 4.2 overs for the opening wicket. The team lost wickets at regular intervals after that, and also RCB's pace duo of Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar were brilliant in the death overs and restricted the opposition to 157/6 in the end. Shashank Singh scored an unbeaten 31 runs while Marco Jansen played a knock of 25 Not Out. Krunal Pandya and Suyash Sharma picked up a couple of wickets each for RCB.

Chandigarh: Royal Challengers Bengaluru emerged triumphant against Punjab Kings by seven wickets on Sunday at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur. Virat Kohli led RCB’s 158-run chase with a blistering half-century. With the victory, RCB have occupied the third position in the points table while PBKS are at the fourth position in the standings.

Chasing a target of 158 runs was a smooth walk for RCB as Devdutt Padikkal and Virat Kohli joined forces to take the team into a dominant position after an early dismissal of Phillip Salt (1). The duo added 103 runs for the second wicket before the former walked back to the pavilion on 61. Kohli (73 Not Out) kept ticking the scoreboard from one end and got some support from Rajat Patidar (12) and Jitesh Sharma (11 Not Out) to complete the chase with the loss of three wickets. Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar and Yuzvendra Chahal picked one wicket each.

Earlier in the match, RCB won the toss and elected to field. The opening duo of Priyansh Arya (22) and Prabhsimran Singh (33) gave a flying start to the team, amassing 42 runs from 4.2 overs for the opening wicket. The team lost wickets at regular intervals after that, and also RCB's pace duo of Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar were brilliant in the death overs and restricted the opposition to 157/6 in the end. Shashank Singh scored an unbeaten 31 runs while Marco Jansen played a knock of 25 Not Out. Krunal Pandya and Suyash Sharma picked up a couple of wickets each for RCB.

Last Updated : April 20, 2025 at 7:10 PM IST

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

VIRAT KOHLIPBKS VS RCB SCORECARDRCB VS PBKS MATCHIPL 2025PBKS VS RCB

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

In Love With Urdu, Barabanki Man Retells The Ramayana Through 7,000 Couplets In 500 Pages

Artificial Intelligence Proving To Be A Boon For Sugarcane Farmers In Maharashtra

Assassin's Creed Shadows Review: A Gorgeous World, A Familiar Tale

Kashmiri Carpet Weaving In Photos: How Trump Tariffs Threaten This Centuries-Old Industry

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.