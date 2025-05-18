Rain Wins, But RCB Fans Don’t Lose; Franchise Announces Ticket Refund For Abandoned Match

Bengaluru: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) announced on Sunday that the franchise will refund money to the ticket holders of the match against KKR. The fixture between the two teams set to be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium was called off without a ball being bowled due to persistent rain.

"As the game between RCB and KKR on 17th May 2025 was abandoned due to inclement weather, all valid ticket holders are eligible for a full refund," RCB said in a statement.

“Digital ticket holders will receive their refunds within 10 working days to the original account used to book the tickets. In case you do not receive the refund by 31st May, kindly send an email to refund@ticketgenie.in with your booking details to escalate the matter. Physical ticket holders are required to surrender their original ticket to the respective official source from where it was purchased in order to claim the refund.”

Earlier, RCB announced the refund for the ticket holders of the matches at the M Chinnaswamy stadium scheduled to be played on May 13 and May 17. Both matches were postponed as the IPL 2025 was suspended for one week amidst rising cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan.

After the match between RCB and KKR was washed out, both teams were awarded one point each on Saturday. The former moved to the top of the points table with 17 points from 12 matches and are now in a strong position to qualify for the playoffs. KKR have 12 points from 13 matches and was knocked out of contention for the playoffs.

RCB will next play against Sunrisers Hyderabad on May 23 and will then face Lucknow Super Giants on May 27 in their final league fixture.