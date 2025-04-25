ETV Bharat / sports

CSK vs SRH: Three More Wickets And Jadeja Can Ink His Name In History Books

Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja can etch his name in the history books during the fixture against Sunrisers Hyderabad

IPL 2025 Records
File Photo: Ravindra Jadeja (AP)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : April 25, 2025 at 7:44 PM IST

Chennai: India and Chennai Super Kings’ all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is on the verge of creating a record and inking his name in the history books. CSK will be up against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the match no. 43 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 and thus, Jadeja will have an opportunity to reach a major feat. An impressive spell can take him at the top of the list of the leading wicket-takers for the Chennai Super Kings.

Three more wickets and Jadeja might ink history

Jadeja will have a chance to become the leading wicket-taker for Chennai Super Kings in the history of the IPL. Currently, he has taken 138 wickets from 167 innings for the franchise with a bowling average of 28.21 and an economy of 7.60, including three four-wicket hauls and one five-wicket haul. With three more wickets, the left-arm spinner can go past Dwayne Bravo to become the leading wicket-taker in IPL history.

Bravo has taken 140 wickets from 113 innings in the cash-rich league. Interestingly, Ravichandran Ashwin is also only five wickets away from becoming the third bowler to take 100 wickets for CSK in IPL.

Also, Jadeja need three wickets to become only the second bowler to take 150 scalps in T20s for CSK. Bravo is the leading wicket-taker for CSK in the T20 Cricket with 154 wickets from 127 innings.

Sunrisers Hyderabad won the toss against CSK and chose to field in the fixture. However, the team lost the wicket of Sheikh Rasheed on the first delivery of the match.

