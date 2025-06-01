ETV Bharat / sports

IPL 2025: ‘MI Always Gets Lucky’ Ashwin Comes Up With Bold Claim Ahead Of Qualifier 2

Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has taken a cheeky ‘always gets lucky’ jibe at Mumbai Indians.

File Photo: Ravichandran Ashwin (IANS)
Hyderabad: Mumbai Indians (MI) are gearing up for the Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 against Punjab Kings on Sunday. The winner of the match will lock horns against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the final of the tournament. MI is one of the most successful teams with five titles and they are aiming to become the champions for the sixth time.

MI had a rough start in the tournament losing four out of their first five games. However, Hardik Pandya and Co. bounced back after that and the franchise made it to the playoffs. The team recently defeated Gujarat Titans in the eliminator of the tournament to secure a chance to make it to the final of the competition.

Ahead of the key clash, Ravichandran Ashwin has opined that MI always seem to get lucky in clutch moments.

“I've seen one thing with Mumbai Indians, every time. In 2018, I was leading Punjab against MI. They were 80-odd for five wickets in 13 overs. They weren't anywhere in the game,” Ashwin said in a video with Vimal Kumar.

“Suddenly, the floodlights lost current and we had a 20-minute break. And when the game resumed, Kieron Pollard went ballistic and they went to smash around 180-200 runs.”

The fans also claimed that Ashwin is accusing MI of fixing after the video went viral on the social media.

MI have turned the tide by winning matches after going through a losing momentum early in the tournament during multiple editions. The team has replicated a similar pattern this time as well with a late winning run.

