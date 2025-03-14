IPL 2025: Rajasthan Royals SWOT Analysis & Strongest Playing XI

The upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is just a week away, and the buzz is all across the globe. The inaugural 2008 IPL champions, the Rajasthan Royals, would aim to end their trophy drought and achieve glory once again after 17 years. They were one of the two teams that had retained a maximum of six players ahead of the 2025 IPL mega-auction, held on November 24 and 25 last year. The franchise has shown faith in Sanju Samson as the skipper, who led the side to the playoffs twice in three seasons, including the final in 2022. They have also retained the services of flamboyant opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, stylish all-rounder Riyan Parag, wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel, finisher Shimron Hetmyer and uncapped Indian pacer Sandeep Sharma.

RR roped in players like Jofra Archer, Nitish Rana, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Maheesh Theekshana, and Wanindu Hasaranga, but they made headlines at the IPL 2025 auction table when they bought 13-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi for whopping amount of Rs. 1.1 crore. With plenty of changes in the squad ahead of the IPL 2025 season, let's analyse the Rajasthan Royals' squad and understand their Strengths, Weaknesses and strongest playing XI.

Batting:

Top Order

The real strength of Rajasthan Royals lies in the top-order where they both boast experience and firepower in the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson and Nitish Rana. Jaiswal and Sanju have been playing together for quite a long time now and would form a strong left-hand and right-hand opening pair, followed by Nitish Rana at 3.

Jaiswal possesses the ability to take charge right from the first ball, and it is quite evident with the numbers in the powerplay, striking at 146.9 at an average of 36.4. Sanju Samson usually takes time before he gets going, but the way he batted recently in the Indian setup has been very refreshing. After warming the beach for KKR last season, Rana would want to set the stage on fire.

The 13-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi is the lone option as a like-to-like backup if any one of Jaiswal, Samson and Rana gets injured or misses the match due to any reason.

Top Order (1-6 Overs) Player Name Innings Runs Average Strike Rate Dot % Yashasvi Jasiwal 66 1,202 36.4 146.9 47.7 Sanju Samson 126 1,366 32.5 123.8 47.6 Nitish Rana 82 785 49.1 118.6 53.2

Middle Order

Rajasthan Royals have one of the best middle-order batting lineups in the competition with a good mix of Indian and overseas batters - Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel and Shubham Dubey.

Riyan Parag finally had a great season last year, finishing as the third leading run-getter with 573 runs at an average of 52.09 and a strike rate of 149.2, after the Royals showcased faith for quite a long time despite him not performing up to expectations in the previous editions. Hetmyer has become familiar with the franchise and has performed exceptionally well for the side so far, one of the reasons behind his retention.

Middle Order Player Name Innings Runs Avg SR Dot % Riyan Parag 48 881 46.4 129.7 31.8 Shimron Hetmyer 147 2,231 30.1 129 34.6 Dhruv Jurel 12 96 19.2 114.3 36.9 Shubham Dubey 9 117 58.5 120.6 26.8

The responsibility to finish the games will largely be on the Hetmyer's shoulder, but Dhruv Jurel has shown the ability to thrive under pressure and can hit the ball long. Shubham Dubey has shown a lot of promise but is yet to fire on all cylinders and play a match-winning knock for the side. However, both of them can start hitting right from the word go, making it the most flexible middle order. Wanindu Hasaranga can bat and find boundaries, doesn't boast the ability to hit the ball outside the park at will.

The major corner for this side would be a like to like replacement for Hetmyer, who seems to be the only overseas batter or a designated finisher. In addition to this, Kunal Rathore, the batter who remains in Rajasthan's arsenal, is very young and has yet to make his IPL debut.

Death Overs (16-20 Overs) Player Name Innings Runs Avg SR Dot % Shimron Hetmyer 94 1,516 28.1 186.9 27.1 Dhruv Jurel 20 291 26.5 173.2 25.6 Shubham Dubey 8 98 16.3 188.5 36.5

Bowling:

The Rajasthan Royals have a pretty good bowling attack and replacements for each of them. Names like Jofra Archer, Sandeep Sharma, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, and Tushar Deshpande make a formidable bowling attack, all of them being wicket-takers. Interestingly, all of them are happy to bowl in any phase of the game.

Among the pacers, Sandeep Sharma and Jofra Archer have a good record, having a decent economy of 6.99 and 7.48, respectively, while Fazalhaq Farooqi adds a new dimension to the pace attack with his left-arm action. Skipper will also have an option of Maheesh Theekshana to bowl inside the powerplay, whose stats are exceptional inside the first six overs.

Pacers Phase Parameters Jofra Archer Fazalhaq Farooqi Tushar Deshpande Sandeep Sharma Akash Madhwal Powerplay Overs Innings 126 65 47 125 13 Wickets 51 38 21 61 6 Average 31.9 25.8 35.2 31.5 23.7 Economy 7.48 7.56 8.22 6.99 7.1



Spinners Phase Parameters Maheesh Theekshana Wanindu Hasaranga Kumar Kartikeya Powerplay Overs Innings 87 34 3 Wickets 44 16 2 Average 25 21.2 19.5 Economy 7.04 8.99 9.75



Farooqi, Theekshana and Hasaranga's numbers are amazing in the middle overs. They don't let the batters score runs freely with tight line and lengths and stunning accuracy. Archer and Kartikeya have also done great in the middle overs, putting batters under pressure. Overall, they have a nice blend of wicket-takers and bowlers who can keep the batters quiet.

Pacers Phase Parameters Jofra Archer Fazalhaq Farooqi Tushar Deshpande Sandeep Sharma Akash Madhwal Middle Overs Innings 78 35 23 67 11 Wickets 39 15 10 22 8 Average 18.5 18.5 25.5 33.9 19.8 Economy 7.14 6.7 9.44 7.93 9.88



Spinners Phase Parameters Maheesh Theekshana Wanindu Hasaranga Kumar Kartikeya Middle Overs Innings 86 105 21 Wickets 33 99 14 Average 30.1 19.3 29.6 Economy 6.79 6.53 7.16



Not a big issue, but they might struggle with pace death bowling. Archer is not the bowler he was when he made his debut. Sandeep Sharma is bowling consistently in the death, but is very expensive, having leaked runs at an economy of 10.16. Madhwal and Deshpande have also been expensive in the final but have an opportunity to change the stats.

Pacers Phase Parameters Jofra Archer Fazalhaq Farooqi Tushar Deshpande Sandeep Sharma Akash Madhwal Death Overs Innings 101 52 42 88 14 Wickets 72 38 32 56 11 Average 18.6 15.8 19.3 20.2 20.3 Economy 8.49 9.03 10.97 10.16 10.45

Spinners Phase Parameters Maheesh Theekshana Wanindu Hasaranga Kumar Kartikeya Middle Overs Innings 59 53 8 Wickets 27 39 4 Average 19.7 10.6 26.2 Economy 7.81 7.41 10.5

Strongest Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (WK & C), Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham Dubey, Jofra Archer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Sandeep Sharma, Tushar Deshpande, and Fazalhaq Farooqi/Maheesh Theekshana.

Full Squad of RR for IPL 2025

Sanju Samson (Retained), Yashasvi Jaiswal (Retained), Riyan Parag (Retained), Dhruv Jurel (Retained), Shimron Hetmyer (Retained), Sandeep Sharma (Retained), Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya, Tushar Deshpande, Nitish Rana, Shubham Dubey, Yudhvir Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Vaibhav Suryavanshi